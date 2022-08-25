 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Expect plenty of heat in Week 2 football matchups

20220820-bc-taftfb

Cheerleaders for Taft Union High School lead a cheer during Taft's season opener against Kern Valley on Friday night. 

 Eliza Green / The Californian

For the second straight week, excessive heat will be the star of the show when Kern County high school football teams take the field Friday night.

Most of the contests, with the exception of a few in the high desert, are scheduled to start at 8:30 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you

Coronavirus Cases