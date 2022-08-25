Expect plenty of heat in Week 2 football matchups

For the second straight week, excessive heat will be the star of the show when Kern County high school football teams take the field Friday night.
Most of the contests, with the exception of a few in the high desert, are scheduled to start at 8:30 p.m.
Here’s a general look at each of the area’s games and little of what to expect:
Friday’s games
Frontier (1-0) at Bakersfield (0-1), 8:30
Two of the area’s top teams will square off as non-league opponents for the first time since the two teams joined the Southwest Yosemite League in 2010. The Titans open their season with an impressive 35-13 victory at North with junior quarterback Malakhi Statler throwing for 296 yards and four touchdowns, including two to junior Kai Rodriguez. The Drillers struggled to move the ball in their opener without Tybo Rogers, last year’s BVarsity co-offensive player of the year. Rogers missed last week’s 56-3 loss at Clovis-Buchanan, but the Washington commit is expected to play Friday.
Bakersfield Christian (1-0) at Santa Maria-St. Joseph (1-0), 7
The Eagles look to continue the momentum established in a 35-9 home victory over San Luis Obispo-Mission Prep when they travel to face the Knights, who defeated Paso Robles 19-16 last week. Senior Nathan Perez scored three touchdowns, eclipsed more than 100 total yards and also forced a fumble for BCHS.
Centennial (1-0) at Arroyo Grande (0-1), 7
Junior Adam Copus had a big first week, throwing for 254 yards and three touchdowns in his debut as Golden Hawks’ quarterback, a 28-21 win over a talented Visalia-Redwood team. Centennial, which started 4-0 last year, had two receivers go over 100 yards last week, with juniors Hoben Hoge and Jaxton Santiago combining for 214 receiving yards and three TDs.
The Eagles dropped a close one in the opening week, falling 16-13 at Visalia-Golden West.
Garces (0-1) vs. Lancaster-Paraclete at Antelope Valley College, 7
The Rams (0-1) will look to rebound after a 41-0 home loss to Los Alamitos, the No. 5-ranked team in the state, according to Cal-Hi Sports. Senior running back David Smith and quarterback Jordan Gallegoz were the team’s primary offensive threats last week for Garces, with Julian Smith making an impact on both sides of the ball. The Spirits lost to Palmdale-Highland 7-2 in their opener. The two teams have split their meetings the last two years, with the Rams winning at home last season 45-31.
Stockdale (0-1) at Kennedy (0-1), 8:30
Both teams suffered hard-fought losses in their season opener. The Mustangs gave up a few big plays late and lost 24-14 to Highland, while the Thunderbirds rallied in the second half before falling short in a 20-13 loss to Fresno-Edison.
West (0-1) at Delano (1-0), 8:30
The Tigers opened their season with a victory for the second straight season thanks to several big performances. Junior quarterback Eddie Silva threw four touchdown passes, three of which were to George Inguito. He also rushed for 97 yards to complement sophomore Roberto Garcia, who rushed for 90 yards on eight carries. Zykavious Reese caught a 40-yard TD pass from quarterback Jack Parks to account for the Vikings lone score in a 46-6 loss to Shafter in their opener.
Foothill (0-1) at Taft (1-0), 7:30
The Wildcats were dominant on both sides of the ball in their season-opening 29-0 victory over Kern Valley, outgaining the Broncs 233-28. This week’s matchup figures to be a physical contest. The Trojans are coming off an 8-0 loss to Boron to open the year. Foothill didn’t suffer its first defeat until Week 10 of the season last year.
Highland (1-0) at Tehachapi (1-0), 7:30
Both teams were clicking on all cylinders in Week 1, with the Scots providing big plays on both sides of the ball in a 24-14 win over Stockdale, and the Warriors rolling to a 52-0 victory over Burroughs. Each features an impressive running attack, with Highland’s 1-2 punch of quarterback JoJo Mata and Adrian Juarez, and Tehachapi’s trio of AJ Anderson, Michael Jones and Andrew Aguirre, who combined for 297 yards and three touchdowns last week.
North (0-1) at Atascadero (0-1), 7:30
The Stars look to rebound from a 35-13 home loss to Frontier last week when they travel west to face the Greyhounds, who lost 35-0 to Santa Ynez. Both were tough Week 1 opponents, so it’s difficult to know what each team has to offer. The Stars stayed close early before the Titans took control with a big second half. Dillon Kyle finished with a team-high 70 yards on 14 carries, and Carson Bennett connected with Daniel Bradwell on a 27-yard TD. Jessie True returned an interception 85 yards for a score, as well.
Ridgeview (0-1) at Liberty (1-0), 8:30
The Patriots played as advertised in their season opener and don’t appear to be slowing down any time soon. Liberty used a balanced attack, throwing for three touchdowns — with two quarterbacks — and star running back Jalen Hankins rushed for 121 yards and two touchdowns in a 58-17 win over Sparks (Nev.)—Spanish Springs. The Wolf Pack lost 35-0 to Clovis West, part of one of the toughest preseason schedules in the area.
East (0-1) at Golden Valley (0-1), 8:30
The Blades suffered a heart-breaking 24-22 loss to Santa Maria, spoiling solid performances from quarterback Matt Moore (9 of 12 passing for 111 yards and two TDs) and running back Lorenzo Patino (14 carries, 91 yards and a TD). The Bulldogs scored three first-half touchdowns and led 21-16 at the half before Fresno-Sunnyside rallied for a 50-27 win. Golden Valley senior Tyjon Jones led the way with 105 yards rushing, part of the team’s 289 yards on the ground.
Shafter (1-0) at Arvin (0-1), 8:30
The Koa Rhodes show heads to Arvin this week, fresh off a 191-yard, five-touchdown performance for the Generals in a 46-6 victory at West. The Road Warriors from Shafter, who have not played a home game since the spring of 2021, are scheduled to play on their field in its South Sequoia League opener in three weeks against Chavez. The Bears and first-year head coach Robert Riley are looking to gain a foothold after a 26-0 loss to Chavez last week.
Porterville-Monache (0-1) at Chavez (1-0), 8:30
The Titans are fresh off a strong season opener where they used a stingy defense and strong running game to post a 26-0 victory over Arvin. Chavez’s home opener provides the team an opportunity to move to 2-0 for the first time since 2019. The team opened the year 0-4 last season.
Other games
Fresno Christian (0-0) at Mojave (0-0), 7
Lucerne Valley (0-0) at Frazier Mountain (0-0), 7
Tollhouse-Sierra (1-0) at Kern Valley (0-1), 7
Tranquillity (0-1) at McFarland (0-1), 8:30
Saturday’s games
Big Bear (0-1) at Rosamond (0-1), 7
Lindsay (0-1) at California City (0-1), 7
Thursday’s games
Mira Monte 0-1) at Boron (1-0), 7 p.m.
The Bobcats are trying to start the season 2-0 for the first time since 2012, when the team won their first three games en route to a 10-2 record and Desert Mountain League title. Sophomore Isaiah Morgan led the way last week, rushing for 163 yards and the game’s only touchdown in an 8-0 victory over Foothill. The 5-foot-6, 143-pounder also had a team-high 16 tackles. The Lions lost a nailbiter to Delano in their season opener, falling 33-25 at home.
South (0-1) vs. Porterville (1-0) at Granite Hills High, 8
The Spartans made several big plays, including three touchdowns over 50 yards, but lost on the final play of the game at home to Wasco, 30-25, last week. This week, South travels to face the Panthers, who scored two second-quarter touchdowns and held on for a 14-6 victory over Fresno-McLane in Week 1.