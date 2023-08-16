The wait to start the 2023 high school football season just got a bit longer.
At least that will be the case for a handful of area teams scheduled to play Thursday night in Kern County.
With a high of 104 degrees forecast for Thursday and unhealthy air quality, junior varsity games will now kick off at 6 p.m., with varsity contests slated to begin 30 minutes after their completion, at approximately 8 or 8:30. The original varsity kickoff was for 7:30 p.m.
Four of the area’s top seven teams, according to a preseason coaches’ poll, will be in action Thursday, with No. 2 Frontier, No. 4 Garces, No. 6 Shafter and No. 7 Kennedy taking the field for their season openers.
The Titans, who have lost in the Central Section Division II semifinals the past two two seasons, will play at North High.
The Rams will be traveling to Clovis for a 7 p.m. game, hoping to flip the script on the Cougars, who ended Garces’ season with a 21-20 victory on the same Lamonica Field in the opening round of the Division I playoffs last year. The Rams' JV game was postponed.
The Generals will be in action for the first time since losing 20-7 on a muddy field more than five hours away to Orland in the CIF State 5-A title game. The conditions sparked proposed legislation that would require fields of play in championship games to be more consistent across the state.
West High will play at Shafter, with Kennedy set to host Fresno-Edison. The Thunderbirds are fresh off winning their first South Sequoia League title and fourth section championship. RFK's games scheduled to start at 7 since the JV game was cancelled.
