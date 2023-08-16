Garces vs Kenndy Football Scrimage

Garces quarterback Gunter Golla looks downfield against Kennedy in last week's  scrimmage at Tobias Field.

 Rod Thornburg / For The Californian

The wait to start the 2023 high school football season just got a bit longer, at least that will be the case for a handful of area teams scheduled to play Thursday night in Kern County.

With a high of 104 degrees forecast for Thursday and unhealthy air quality, junior varsity games will now kick off at 6 p.m., with varsity contests slated to begin 30 minutes after their completion, at approximately 8 or 8:30. The original varsity kickoff was for 7:30 p.m.