Event organizers announce cancellation of 2022 All-Star Bowl

First, the U.S. Army All-Star Bowl was going to return in a new form; now, fans will have to wait to see it come back at all.
With two days of practice in the books, the army and Be Bold Marketing LLC announced Friday afternoon on social media that the game would be canceled. Organizers said that they struggled to obtain equipment due to supply-chain issues, and that so many athletes dropped out over the prior three weeks that rosters became dangerously small.
"We can simply not put our participants in such a compromising position," the press release reads.
The event, featuring the best senior players and cheerleaders in Kern County high school football, was slated to take place this coming Friday night after a two-year absence due to the pandemic. Now, after being contested 18 times prior to 2020, and highlighting eventual pro stars like West's Ryan Mathews and Anthony Orange, the game faces an uncertain future.
The All-Star Bowl has traditionally touted its status as the only arena-format all-star football game and been played in Mechanics Bank Arena, but this was going to be its first year at Bakersfield College's Memorial Stadium.
That decision was announced on Feb. 15, after players were drafted on Jan. 17.
The gold team would have been coached by Frontier's Chris Bandy, while the black team was led for the first time by Nathan Munson of All Out Flag Football. Initial rosters featured BVarsity All-Area Defensive Player of the Year Logan Bowers in gold and Co-Offensive Player of the Year Evan Peaker in black.
Cheerleaders were to be coordinated by Gwyneth Rosander, who was a cheerleader herself the last time the event took place in 2019.
Plenty of participants from that game will be weeks away from graduating college this time next year, when the expected 2023 All-Star Bowl rolls around.