Enriquez's late surge lifts BC women's basketball to win over Cuesta

Cuesta was on Bakersfield College's heels all Tuesday night, but never quite able to pull in front. Late in the third quarter, though, the Cougars used a Kristielyn Biado 3-pointer to even the score at 33 apiece — the first tie since 3-3.
That's when Elise Enriquez took over.
The sophomore guard from Frontier set up for shot after shot from her hotspot on the left side of the arc and nailed four 3-pointers to help the Renegades pull away. She ultimately accounted for 16 of BC's final 20 points and finished with a career-high 24 as the team claimed its second home win of the year, 51-39 over the Cougars.
"Oh my gosh, it was amazing," BC coach Paula Dahl said. "They've been doing to her what we did tonight to No. 11 (Olivia Missler, Cuesta's top scorer) — not giving them a whole lot of daylight — so I was glad she was able to get some shots off."
The Renegades limited Missler to nine points. Forward Abigail Lacy led the Cougars with an 11-point, 13-rebound double-double, but was one of many Cuesta players to struggle beyond the arc. As BC switched to a zone in the second half, the Cougars took more opportunities from 3-point range but went just 3-for-12 from deep for the rest of the game.
"Our foul trouble in the first half really put us in a serious situation, and so we had to make some adjustments," Dahl said. "We don't usually run a 2-3 zone but we had to make some quick adjustments for that."
The Renegades also controlled possession, forcing 26 turnovers while committing just 11. They weren't able to capitalize nearly often enough, however, shooting just 23 percent through the first two quarters. Despite taking 44 shots to Cuesta's 21, BC led just 25-23.
Until Enriquez's surge, the Renegades hadn't mounted any sort of consistent offensive presence. Their second-leading scorer, Gloribelle Narvaez, finished with eight points, including BC's first baskets of the game on a pair of 3-pointers.
The Renegades extended their lead to 20-12 on a Leila Florez layup, but Cuesta responded with a 10-4 run capped by a Missler 3-pointer. (All seven of her shots Tuesday were from deep.)
After the break, BC held onto its razor-thin margin until Sydney Howe and Biado connected from beyond the arc in rapid succession.
The Cougars managed just two more field goals for the remainder of the game, however. A coast-to-coast fast-break layup by Florez and Felicia Chacon pushed the final margin to 12 points.
BC improved to 3-5 after a tough start to non-conference play, and has three weeks off before its next game.
"We needed tonight, and we did what we hoped we would do," Dahl said.
