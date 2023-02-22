 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Emotions running high as wrestlers set for Thursday's CIF State Championships at Mechanics Bank Arena

Mat Madness, otherwise known as the CIF State Wrestling Championships, will deliver its traveling show to Bakersfield for the 19th straight season starting Thursday, bringing with it more than 1,000 athletes representing hundreds of high schools from all corners of the state.

Among those participating will be 58 wrestlers from Kern County, all with different goals and expectations, but for most, that includes a dream of finishing on the podium as one of the top eight grapplers in the state.

Coronavirus Cases