Emotions running high as wrestlers set for Thursday's CIF State Championships at Mechanics Bank Arena

Mat Madness, otherwise known as the CIF State Wrestling Championships, will deliver its traveling show to Bakersfield for the 19th straight season starting Thursday, bringing with it more than 1,000 athletes representing hundreds of high schools from all corners of the state.
Among those participating will be 58 wrestlers from Kern County, all with different goals and expectations, but for most, that includes a dream of finishing on the podium as one of the top eight grapplers in the state.
Many of the favorites will come from out-of-town wrestlers from state and national powers such Clovis-Buchanan, Clovis High and Poway. The top-ranked Bears have won six straight state titles and qualified 14 wrestlers for this weekend’s action. On the girls side, Huntington Beach-Marina is the defending champion.
Locally, there are plenty of area wrestlers who figure to be in the mix.
Bakersfield High is expected to finish among the top of the boys team standings. The Drillers are the last area team to win a state wrestling championship when they captured their third during an eight-year stretch in 2010. They also won in 2002 and 2004.
Current BHS coach Adam Fierro was on that 2010 squad and is bringing a school-record 14 Drillers with him to this year’s event.
“Having 14 is great, and it’s a good accomplishment,” said Fierro, who placed third at 152 pounds at the state meet his senior year at Bakersfield High in 2011. “I told the boys it's something to be proud of for a short while, but we now have an opportunity to accomplish some of our goals and to do it as a family. All these kids have individual goals to get on that podium and wrestle their best. That’s what we came here to do. Whether we had four or 14, the mission remains the same, to wrestle hard and get as deep in that bracket as they can, and hopefully they can end up on that podium.”
The Drillers are led by senior Tye Monteiro, who finished as runner-up at 182 pounds in the tournament last season. This year, Monteiro is seeded first at the weight, the only No. 1 among area boys and girls wrestlers this weekend.
Monteiro, who has already won Southwest Yosemite Valley League, Division I and Masters titles this season, placed eighth at 152 pounds as a freshman for Garces High in 2020.
That year, Monteiro entered state after a fifth-place finish at Masters, and lost his opening match during the Pig Tail round to top-seeded Chase Saldate by pin, just 53 seconds into the match. Saldate went on to win the title.
It was a rude awakening for Monteiro, but he recovered to win five straight matches in the consolation round — all by pin — to earn a spot on the podium. He was the first Rams’ wrestler to place at state.
Fierro knows from experience that the state tournament, which features 10 mats on the main floor at the 10,000-seat Mechanics Bank Arena, can be a bit nerve-wracking, especially the first time around.
“My first year was definitely different from my third year qualifying,” Fierro said. “Your first year in there you're usually distracted by the lights and the noise and all that stuff, but (former BHS) coach (Andy) Varner would always tell us just to take one match at a time, one period at a time and it’s just like any other wrestling match. And that’s the same message that I give my boys.”
Most of this year’s BHS squad has been through the experience before. The Drillers lineup includes nine seeded wrestlers: sophomores Aiden Simmons (sixth at 126), Braden Priest (15th at 138), Beau Priest (fifth at 145) and Adam Stanley (eighth at 285), juniors Christian Herrera (sixth at 132), Austin Simmons (14th at 152), Jake Honey (sixth at 160) and Michael Murillo (No. 2 at 220), and the senior Monteiro.
Of that group, Monteiro, Murillo (third at 195) and Honey (eighth at 152) finished on the podium last year.
“Whether you’re doing it at Mechanics Bank or East High School, the rules are the same, and the way you wrestle should stay the same,” Fierro said. “I understand guys having nerves, especially their first time around, so we make sure to enter that message in. You’ve done the work, so be confident in that. You have the coaching, be confident in that. So we’ve left no stone unturned."
Frontier will also bring plenty of talent. Although not as experienced or deep as Bakersfield High, the Titans lineup features defending 145-pound state champion Miguel Estrada, who enters this year’s event as the No. 2 seed.
Estrada captured the 147-pound title at Masters last week, and the team has plenty of momentum entering Thursday’s meet after tying for fifth at Masters. The Titans qualified seven for state, but only Estrada and 170-pounder Brian Arredondo-Velasquez competed in the event last year. Arredondo-Velasquez went 2-2 and was eliminated in the consolation round.
South High will bring five to the tournament, including three with state experience, Ernest Grant (126), Daniel Reza (132) and Sonny Lora (138). A possible fourth, Isaiah Lara, was eliminated at Masters after suffering a concussion in the quarterfinals, forcing him to forfeit his final two matches and eliminating him from state consideration.
Despite the absence of Lara and a few other Spartans not available due to injuries, eight-year head coach Manuel Vasquez likes his team’s chances.
“(In recent years), we may not have had a lot of success at the state level, but we’ve always had tough wrestlers,” Vasquez said. “We used to get a lot of kids that started wrestling when they were freshmen in high school. We always try to be in better shape than the other teams, be physical and wrestle for six minutes. That puts you over the edge in some matches where they might be better skilled at times, but you can still win some matches and be competitive.”
The implementation of a club program when Vasquez — a 2003 South graduate — returned to the school 11 years ago has helped South High make steady progress.
“We knew it would take seven or eight years to kind of get rolling as a timeline,” said Vasquez, who coached two years at Chavez before returning to South High. “This group is the first group of kids that we’ve had since they were like 8 years old that have come through and stuck with it. It’s been a lot of hard work, but it’s been fun. We’re still not satisfied, we want to get some state placers and get some guys on the podium, and get some guys wrestling at the college level.”
Although none of the Spartans are seeded for the event, Vasquez feels the combination of the experience of returning state qualifiers, recent success of junior Daniel Parra (120) and the emergence of Junior Bojorquez (170) could produce a few placers this weekend.
“I’m just excited to see our guys compete,” Vasquez said. “We travel a lot during the season and these kids have seen some of the best kids in the state and wrestled in really tough tournaments so the kids are battle-tested. I’m just trying to get them locked in and feeling good."
On the girls side, 19 area wrestlers will be competing, including a talented group from Golden Valley and Highland.
The Bulldogs, fresh off winning their second Masters title in four years, bring three wrestlers — all of which are seeded.
Naomi Roby, who placed fourth in the state last year, is the No. 3 seed at 189 pounds. She has been ranked No. 1 in the state for much of the year, but was upended in the Masters final last weekend.
She will look to rebound Thursday, along with teammates Ce Ariah Sands and Aubrey Chavez.
Sands, the third seed at 131, went 2-2 at the event last year at 137, but is undefeated this year and fresh off winning a Masters title. Chavez is No. 6 at 160 and has plenty of confidence after defeating the top seed in the Masters final on Saturday to give her squad enough points for the team title.
The Scots, who have won two straight section titles, will have four competing, led by senior Elisa Velasco Garcia. The senior, who went 1-2 last year at state, is the eighth seed at 121 this season.
She will be joined by three Alvarado sisters. Senior Alessandra (143), sophomore Vanessa (126) and freshman Briana (189) will all be in action this weekend. Alessandra and Briana each finished third at Masters, with Vanessa losing in the final.
Garces will send two wrestlers, with Highland transfer Kaydence Boyd, the No. 7 seed looking to reach the podium at 126 after going 1-2 last year. She will be joined by freshman Kaila Delfin (101), who was fourth at Masters.
Ridgeview is also sending two wrestlers to the event with senior Jianna Chavez (170) and junior Fernanda Canedo (235). Chavez placed fourth at Masters after losing to Mira Monte freshman Julissa Perez. Perez, the SYHL, SYC and Area II champion, earned the No. 8 seed at 170.
It sets up what should be a wild weekend, one that Liberty coach Paul Garcia looks forward to each year.
“It’s just an experience that’s hard to explain unless you’ve been there,” said Garcia, who will be coaching just one wrestler this weekend — senior 121-pounder Vanessa Fakrogha, but is also heavily involved in the preparation of the event. “From a former wrestler, myself, and seeing all these former wrestlers now coming up and coaching kids, it’s a big reunion from a coaching standpoint, to just get together."
The event is also filled with plenty of emotions on the mat, something that digs at Garcia’s heartstrings each year.
“I don’t want my season to end, ever, but at some point it’s going to,” Garcia said. “That’s especially true for a senior where that last 15 seconds when you know that season is ending … and that’s going to happen this weekend. Some senior’s career is going to end … There's going to be emotions all over the place because their high school career is over and they can’t go back and change anything. So for the kids, the parents and coaches, that’s hard.”
State qualifiers
Boys
106
Daniel Benavides, Bakersfield, freshman (24-14): SYVL champion; Fifth in D-I; Ninth at Masters. Thursday’s first match, Pig Tail round: vs. Erik Ramirez, Palm Desert, Southern Section B runner-up.
Levi Mazzei, Frontier, junior (30-13): SYRL and SYC champion; Eighth in D-I; Fifth at Masters. Thursday’s first match, Round I: vs. No. 4 Paulo Valdez, Hesperia, Southern Section A champion.
113
9. Anthony Ayon, Golden Valley, senior (20-8): D-II and SYHL runner-up; Sixth at Masters; Went 2-2 in state at 106 pounds last year. Thursday’s first match, Round I: vs. No. 5 Hayden Ancheta, Cupertino-Monta Vista, Central Coast Section runner-up.
Caleb McElroy, Bakersfield, sophomore (25-13): SYVL champion; Third in D-I; Tenth at Masters; Went 1-2 at state at 106 pounds last year. Thursday’s first match, Pig Tail round: vs. No. 12 Mason Carrillo, Simi Valley-Royal, Southern Section A runner-up.
Eric Rivera, Highland, senior (34-10): D-III champion; SYVL runner-up; Ninth at Masters. Thursday’s first match, Pig Tail round: vs. No. 8 Aaron Silva, Santa Ana-Calvary Chapel, Southern Section B runner-up.
120
Tobias Lombera, Frontier, freshman (24-19): SYRL runner-up; Tenth in D-I; Ninth at Masters. Thursday’s first match, Pig Tail round: vs. No. 15 Micah Viloria, Tracy-Merrill West, Sac-Joaquin Section runner-up.
Daniel Parra, South, junior (20-21): SYML champion; Third in SYC; Eighth in D-II; Tenth at Masters. Thursday’s first match, Pig Tail round: vs. No. 5 Jacob Jones, San Diego-Rancho Bernardo, San Diego Section champion.
Isaac Ronquillo, Bakersfield, sophomore (28-15): SYVL champion; Fourth in D-I; Eighth at Masters. Thursday’s first match, Round I: vs. winner of Rithyyya Moun, Oakland, Oakland Section champion, and No. 16 Dustin Merlos, Modesto-Gregori, third in Sac-Joaquin Section.
126
6. Aiden Simmons, Bakersfield, sophomore (22-4): SYVL champion; D-I and Masters runner-up; Went 2-2 at state at 113 pounds last year. Thursday’s first match, Pig Tail round: vs. Zaydrein Hernandez, Bellflower-St. John Bosco, fourth in Southern Section B.
Ernest Grant, South, junior (18-9): Second in D-II; Eighth at Masters; Went 2-2 at State at 120 pounds last year. Thursday’s first match, Round I: vs. No. 4 Bryce Luna, Mountain View-St. Francis, Central Coast runner-up.
Jonathan Woods, Highland, senior (37-4): D-III champion; SYVL runner-up; Seventh at Masters. Thursday’s first match, Round I: vs. No. 5 Richard Murillo, Moreno Valley-Canyon Springs, Southern Section A champion.
132
6. Christian Herrera, Bakersfield, junior (27-7): SYVL champion; D-I runner-up; Third at Masters; Went 4-2 at state at 126 pounds last year. Thursday’s first match, Round I: vs. Alias Raby, West Valley, Northern Section champion.
Luie Acosta-Tackett, Frontier, sophomore (24-13): SYRL champion; Seventh in D-I; Eighth at Masters. Thursday’s first match, Pig Tail round: vs. No. 12 Elijah Flores, Walnut, Southern Section B runner-up.
Daniel Reza, South, sophomore (18-7): SYML champion; D-II runner-up; Sixth at Masters; Went 0-2 at state at 126 pounds last year. Thursday’s first match, Pig Tail: vs. No. 2 Daniel Zepeda, Gilroy, Central Coast Section runner-up.
138
No. 15 Braden Priest, Bakersfield, sophomore (25-9): SYVL champion; Fifth in D-I and Masters. Thursday’s first match, Round 1: vs. Devon Wells, El Cajon-Granite Hills, San Diego Section runner-up.
Sonny Lora, South, junior (33-13): SYML champion; D-II runner-up; Eighth at Masters; Went 1-2 at state at 132 pounds last year. Thursday’s first match, Round I: vs. No. 9 Ryder Yoshitake, San Marino, Southern Section A runner-up.
145
2. Miguel Estrada, Frontier, junior (19-1): D-I and Masters champion. Defending state 145 champion. Verbally committed to wrestle at Wisconsin. Thursday’s first match, Pig Tail round: vs. Mikel Uyemura, San Marino, fifth in Southern Section B.
5. Beau Priest, Bakersfield, sophomore (29-5): Fifth in D-I; Third at Masters; Went 1-2 at state at 138 pounds last year. Thursday’s first match, Round I: vs. Sean Otero, Norwalk, fourth in Southern Section B.
Isaac Quiroz, Independence, junior (12-4): D-III champion; Third in SYVL; Tenth at Masters. Thursday’s first match, Pig Tail round: vs. No. 10 Evan Manzo, Rancho Cucamonga-Etiwanda, Southern Section B runner-up.
152
13. Adrian Juarez, Highland, senior (26-5): D-III, SYVL and SYC champion; Sixth at Masters; Went 1-2 at state at 152 pounds last year. Thursday’s first match, Round I: vs. Joshua Kroschel, McArthur-Fall River, Northern Section runner-up.
14. Austin Simmons, Bakersfield, junior (26-9): SYVL runner-up; Third in D-I and Masters; Went 1-2 at state at 145 pounds last year. Thursday’s first match, Pig Tail round: vs. Abdul Nasiri, Oakland, Oakland Section champion.
Silas Orozco, Stockdale, junior (41-5): D-IV and SYRL champion; SYC runner-up; Ninth at Masters. Thursday’s first match, Round I: vs. winner of Noah Daniels, Sacramento-Sheldon, fourth in Sac-Joaquin Section, and No. 1 Beau Mantanona, Palm Desert, Southern Section A champion.
160
6. Jake Honey, Bakersfield, junior (27-9): SYVL champion; Third in D-I and Masters; Eighth in state at 152 pounds last year. Thursday’s first match, Pig Tail round: vs. Dominic Williamson, Canoga Park, Los Angeles Section champion.
Jackson Naven, Frontier, freshman (24-12): SYRL champion; Sixth in D-I; Seventh at Masters. Thursday’s first match, Pig Tail round: vs. No. 3 Angelo Pasada, Poway, San Diego Section champion.
170
Junior Bojorquez, South, junior (31-12): D-II and SYML champion; Fourth at Masters. Thursday’s first match, Pig Tail round: vs. No. 5 Carlos Garcia, Oakdale, Sac-Joaquin champion.
Kai Vasquez, Bakersfield, junior (26-9): SYVL champion; Eighth in D-I; Seventh at Masters. Thursday’s first match, Round I: vs. No. 10 Khale McDonnell, Fountain Valley, Southern Section A runner-up.
Brian Arredondo-Velasquez, Frontier, senior (26-13): SYRL champion; Fifth in D-I and Masters; Went 2-2 at state at 170 pounds last year. Thursday’s first match, Round I: vs. No. 1 Luke Condon, Poway, San Diego Section champion.
182
1. Tye Monteiro, Bakersfield, senior (37-2): D-I, SYVL and Masters champion; State runner-up last year at 182 pounds; Eighth as a freshman at 152 pounds for Garces in 2020. Committed to wrestle at Stanford next year. Thursday’s first match, Pig Tail: vs. Logan Corona, Gilroy-Christopher, third in Central Coast Section.
Xavier Gonzalez, Arvin, sophomore (22-8): D-IV and SSL champion; SYC runner-up; Seventh at Masters. Thursday’s first match, Round I: vs. winner of No. 2 Timothy McDonnell, Fountain Valley, Southern Section B champion, and Elijah Watson, Turlock, sixth in Sac-Joaquin Section.
Brock Rios, Frontier, sophomore (29-13): SYRL and SYC champion; Fourth in D-I and Masters. Thursday’s first match, Round I: vs. No. 14 JC Escutia, Salinas-Palma, Central Coast Section champion.
Rafael Roman-Amador, Shafter, senior (27-5): D-III and SSL champion; Sixth at Masters. Thursday’s first match, Pg Tail round: vs. No. 6 Diego Costa, Yucaipa, Southern Section B runner-up.
195
Joe Demacabalin, Kennedy, freshman (22-4): D-III champion; SSL runner-up; Fifth at Masters. Thursday’s first match, Pig Tail round: vs. No. 3 Eugenio Franco, Newport Beach-Corona Del Mar, Southern Section B champion.
Ram Lopez, Wasco, junior (38-7): SSL champion; D-III runner-up; Ninth at Masters. Thursday’s first match, Pig Tail round: vs. No. 7 Elias Corona, Oakdale, Sac-Joaquin Section champion.
DJ Weimer, Bakersfield, senior (17-6): SYVL champion; Fifth in D-I; Fourth at Masters; Went 2-2 at state at 170 pounds last year. Thursday’s first match, Round I: vs. No. 13 Coby Merrill, Gilroy, Central Coast champion.
220
2. Michael Murillo, Bakersfield, junior (33-1): D-I, SYVL and Masters champion; Third in state at 195 pounds last year. Thursday’s first match, Pig Tail round: vs. Anthony Cowan, Linden, fifth in Sac-Joaqin Section.
10. Angel Cervantes, Highland, junior (41-10): D-III champion; SYVL runner-up; Fifth at Masters; Went 2-2 at state at 220 pounds last year. Thursday’s first match, Pig Tail round: vs. Angel Martinez, San Diego-San Ysidro, San Diego Section runner-up.
285
8. Adam Stanley, Bakersfield, sophomore (33-8): SYVL champion; D-I runner-up; Fourth at Masters; Went 0-2 at state at 285 pounds last year. Thursday’s first match, Round I: vs. Reagan Dunten, Susanville-Lassen, Northern Section runner-up.
Andres Rodriguez, Chavez, senior (34-9): D-IV champion; Seventh at Masters; Went 0-2 at state at 285 pounds last year. Thursday’s first match, Round I: vs. No. 1 Daniel Herrera, Palm Desert, Southern Section A champion.
Silas Akins, Centennial, senior (33-7): SYRL and SYC champion; Third in D-II; Ninth at Masters. Thursday’s first match, Round I: vs. winner of Thomas Tarascio, J.W. North, third in Southern Section A, and No. 9 Jerry Witty, San Pedro, Los Angeles Section champion.
Girls
101
6. Monee Cordero, Highland, junior (33-6): Area II, SYVL and SYC champion; Masters runner-up. Went 2-2 at state at 101 pounds for Bakersfield High last year. Thursday’s first match, Round I: vs. Nathalie Erazo, Huntington Beach-Marina, Southern Section B runner-up.
Kaila Delfin, Garces, freshman (13-4): SYRL champion; Area II runner-up; Third in SYC; Fourth at Masters. Thursday’s first match, Round I: vs. Jazmine Turner, Modesto-Grace Davis, Sac-Joaquin Section runner-up.
106, 111 and 116
No area qualifiers
121
8. Elisa Velasco Garcia, Highland, senior (32-4): Area II, SYVL and SYC champion; Masters runner-up; Went 1-2 at state at 121 pounds last year. Thursday’s first match, Round I: vs. Montserrat Cecena, Lake Forest-El Toro, fourth in Southern Section B.
Vanessa Fakrogha, Liberty, sophomore (28-10): SYRL champion; Area II and SYC runner-up; Fourth at Masters. Thursday’s first match, Round I: vs. Isabelle Camarillo, El Grove-Laguna Creek, Sac-Joaquin Section runner-up.
126
7. Kaydence Boyd, Garces, senior (29-5): SYRL and Masters champion; Area II and SYC runner-up; Went 1-2 at state at 126 pounds for Highland last season. Thursday’s first match, Round I: vs. Hailey Aguayo, Roseville-Woodcreek, sixth in Sac-Joaquin Section.
Vanessa Alvarado, Highland, sophomore (37-6): Area II, SYVL and SYC champion; Masters runner-up. Thursday’s first match, Round I: vs. Sophia Carrillo, Dana Point-Dana Hills, third in Southern Section A.
131
3. Ce Ariah Sands, Golden Valley, senior (21-0): Masters, Area II, SYHL and SYC champion; Went 2-2 at state at 137 pounds for Bakersfield High last year. Thursday’s first match, Round I: vs. Renice Gonzalez, Ontario-Colony, third in Southern Section A.
137
Julissa Gonzalez, Shafter, freshman (36-3): Area II and SSL champion; Masters runner-up. Thursday’s first match, Round I: vs. Elyse Flores, Merced-Golden Valley, sixth in Sac-Joaquin Section.
Isabella Maldonado, Foothill, sophomore (35-10): SYHL and SYC champion; Area II runner-up; Third at Masters. Thursday’s first match, Round I: vs. Cara Cheng, Lake Elsinore-Temescal Canyon, Southern Section B champion.
143
Alessandra Alvarado, Highland, senior (31-7): SYVL and SYC champion; Third in Area II and Masters. Thursday’s first match, Round I: vs. Cora Cost, San Francisco-Lowell, fourth in Central Coast Section.
150
Julieta Echeverria, Wasco, senior (23-5): Area II runner-up; Third at Masters. Thursday’s first match, Round I: vs. No. 2 Mikayla Lancaster, Modesto-Gregori, Sac-Joaquin champion.
160
6. Audrey Chavez, Golden Valley, senior (31-3): Area II and Masters champion. Thursday’s first match, Round I: vs. Layla Lorenzo, Santa Ana-Segerstrom, fourth in Southern Section B.
Joanna Liberal, Centennial, sophomore (31-7): SYC and SYRL champion; Third in Area II and Masters. Thursday’s first match, Round I: vs. Karissa Aguilar, Granada Hills, Los Angeles Section champion.
170
8. Julissa Perez, Mira Monte, freshman (47-3): Area II, SYHL and SYC champion; Third at Masters. Thursday’s first match, Round I: vs. Laura Totty, American Canyon, third in North Coast Section.
Jianna Chavez, Ridgeview, senior (26-11): SYVL champion; Area II and SYC runner-up; Fourth at Masters. Thursday’s first match, Round I: vs. No. 5 Kathryn Hingano, Rio Linda, Sac-Joaquin Section runner-up.
189
3. Naomi Roby, Golden Valley, senior (32-2): Area II, SYHL and SYC champion; Masters runner-up; Fourth at state last year at 189 pounds. Thursday’s first match, Round I: vs. Grace Mercado, Fairfield-Armijo, sixth in Sac-Joaquin Section.
Briana Alvarado, Highland, freshman (42-9): SYVL and SYC champion; Third in Area II and Masters. Thursday’s first match, Round I: vs. Isabell Sosa, Montebello-Schurr, Southern Section B runner-up.
235
Fernanda Canedo, Ridgeview, junior (7-7): Sixth in Area II; Masters runner-up. Thursday’s first match, Round I: vs. Honey Orduno Rivas, El Cajon Valley, third in San Diego Section.