Eleven area teams to play in SoCal regional playoffs starting Tuesday

With the Central Section basketball and soccer playoffs barely in their rearview mirrors, several area teams are now preparing for this week’s Southern California regional playoffs.
The brackets were announced Sunday, with seven of the 11 Kern County teams awarded with first-round home games.
The area’s two private high schools will be busy for Tuesday’s opening round action.
Bakersfield Christian will be busy for Tuesday’s opening-round game, with the No. 4 Eagles girls soccer team hosting No. 5 South Gate in Division IV at 5 p.m., while the No. 5 BCHS boys basketball team will entertain No. 12 Santa Fe Springs-St. Paul in Division II at 6 p.m.
Garces’ boys soccer and basketball teams will also be in action on that night. The Rams are the No. 2 seed for Division III soccer and will host No. 7 South Torrance at 5 p.m., with the No. 3 boys basketball squad playing across the parking lot against No. 14 Rancho Cucamonga-United Christian Academy at 7 in Division V.
The Golden Valley and Rosamond boys basketball teams, and Bakersfield High girls basketball teams, will also have home games.
The No. 3 Bulldogs will play No. 14 Anaheim Western in Division IV, with No. 5 Rosamond playing Westminster-La Quinta in Division V. The Drillers, the open division runner-ups, are No. 5 and will play No. 12 West Hills-Chaminade in Division I.
Kennedy is the No. 16 seed in Division V, joining Garces and Rosamond in the bracket and will play at top-seeded Wilmington-Harbor Teacher at 6.
The North High girls soccer, Highland girls basketball teams, and the Frontier boys basketball team will also be on the road. The No. 6 Stars play at No. 3 Santa Barbara-Bishop Diego at 5, with the Scots traveling to Bermuda Dunes-Desert Christian Academy for a 6 p.m. game. The Titans are the No. 12 seed in Division III and will play at No. 5 Venice.