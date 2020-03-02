Tuesday will be a busy day for several area teams who were invited to the state playoffs.
Seven basketball teams will be joined by four from soccer in the Southern California Regional playoffs, all hoping to catch lightning in a bottle like the Foothill boys basketball team did last year in rolling to the State Division V championship.
The Bakersfield High boys and girls teams will host a doubleheader on Tuesday starting at 6 p.m.
The Drillers girls squad (29-2), fresh off their third straight Central Section title, will host Woodland Hills-El Camino Real (23-8) at 6 p.m as the No. 3 seed in Division II. The Conquistadores lost in the semifinals of the L.A. City Section Open division playoffs.
The No. 8-seeded BHS boys (23-7), who were upset by Fresno-Bullard in the Central Section D-1 semifinals, will host No. 9 Santa Maria-St. Joseph (24-7) in Division III at 8 p.m. The Knights were also upset in the section D-1 semifinals.
The Bakersfield Christian boys (23-6), the section Division 3 champions, earned the No. 5 seed in Division IV and a 7 p.m. home game against No. 12 Montclair (23-8), which lost in the semifinals the Southern Section Division 4AA playoffs.
Independence (19-7), which won the Central Section D-2 title, is the No. 15 seed in Division IV boys and will play at No. 2 Pacific Palisades-Palisades (15-11) at 5 p.m. The Falcons are the only local basketball team playing on the road in the opening round of the state playoffs. The Dolphins won the L.A. City Section Division 1 title.
Section D-5 girls champion East (19-9) will also play at home as the No. 4 seed in Division V against Santa Ana-Calvary Chapel (19-9), which lost in the Southern Section Division 5A semifinals. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m.
The Arvin girls basketball team (28-5), which lost in the Central Section D-3 final, received the the No. 8 seed in Division IV and will host No. 9 Los Angeles CES (18-10) at 7 p.m. The Unicorns won the L.A. City Division 2 title.
The Delano boys (21-11), who lost in the Central Section D-4 final, is the No. 3 seed in Division V and will play No. 14 Baldwin Park-Sierra Vista (16-15) at home at 7 p.m. The Dons lost in the Southern Section Division 5A semifinals.
Soccer to play in SoCal Regionals
Three of the four local soccer teams that won section titles will be continue in the postseason this week.
The Foothill boys (23-1-2), who won their second straight Central Section title two weeks ago, are the No. 1 seed in Division IV and will host No. 8 Pasadena-Marshall (17-2-3) in a 4 p.m. game on Tuesday. The Trojans home field has been going through a renovation all season and they played all their home games at South High this year. The Eagles lost in the Southern Section Division 5 final.
The Garces boys (24-2), who beat Marshall to win the Division V SoCal Regional title last year, are the No. 2 seed in Division III and earned a first-round bye. The Rams won the Central Section D-4 championship two weeks ago and received an automatic ticket into Thursday's semifinals. They will play at home against the winner of Tuesday's match between No. 6 Norwalk (16-5-1) and No. 3 La Mesa Helix (13-3-4).
Central Section D-2 girls champion Centennial (18-4-3) is the No. 4 seed in Division II and will host No. 5 La Mirada (18-6-3) at 4 p.m. The Matadors lost in the Southern Section Division 2 semifinals.
The Arvin girls (17-4-3), which defeated Frazier Mountain for the Central Section D-6 title, are the No. 3 seed in Division V and will play at No. 3 Temecula-Linfield Christian (18-5-1) at 4 p.m. The Lions won the Southern Section Division 7 championship.
