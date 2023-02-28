Eighteen high school athletes recognized by Bakersfield Jockey Club

Eighteen area high school athletes were recognized at the Bakersfield Jockey Club awards breakfast on Tuesday morning at Hodel’s.
The event, sponsored by area high schools and the Coyote Club wrestling organization, featured former Cal State Bakersfield All-American wrestler Daryl Pope, who won two NCAA Division II national titles and was D-I runner-up in 1987.
The student-athletes invited, included: Independence’s David Alvarez (boys wrestling), South’s Jayden Rodriguez (girls wrestling) and Junior Bojorquez and Sonny Lora (boys wrestling), Bakersfield Christian’s Nathan Paul (boys wrestling) and Hannah Hessler (girls soccer), Liberty’s Hannah Anderson and Emma Fredrick (girls basketball), Autumn Joven (girls wrestling) and Nicholas Hernandez (boys wrestling) from East High, Foothill’s Kilah Monje (girls basketball) and Mercedes Ortega (girls soccer), Naomi Roby (girls wrestling) from Golden Valley, Mira Monte’s Si Auna Hayden (girls basketball) and Jenny Gonzalez (girls soccer) and Frontier’s Abigail Trujillo (girls wrestling), Keirstyn Tyler (girls basketball) and Miguel Estrada (boys wrestling).