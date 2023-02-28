 Skip to main content
Eighteen high school athletes recognized by Bakersfield Jockey Club

Eighteen area high school athletes were recognized at the Bakersfield Jockey Club awards breakfast on Tuesday morning at Hodel’s.

The event, sponsored by area high schools and the Coyote Club wrestling organization, featured former Cal State Bakersfield All-American wrestler Daryl Pope, who won two NCAA Division II national titles and was D-I runner-up in 1987.

