 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Eight girls wrestlers advance to quarterfinals at CIF State Championships

Eight Kern County girls wrestlers advanced to the quarterfinals to highlight Day 1 of the CIF State Wrestling Championships on Thursday at Mechanics Bank Arena.

Golden Valley’s Ce’Ariah Sands (131), Audrey Chavez (160) and Naomi Roby (189) each moved into the Elite Eight, helping the Bulldogs hold down a tie for fifth place in the team standings.

Tags

Recommended for you

Coronavirus Cases