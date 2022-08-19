 Skip to main content
EBHS honors KCSO Phillip Campas at first home game, tradition set for years to come

East Bakersfield High School will roll out a new tradition Friday.

The school’s first home game every year will now be played in honor of slain Kern County Sheriff’s Deputy Phillip Campas, who died in a mass shooting last year and was the quarterback at EBHS, said EBHS Athletics Director James Dominguez.

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter. 

