EBHS honors KCSO Deputy Phillip Campas at first home game, tradition set for years to come

East Bakersfield High School rolled out a new tradition Friday.
The school’s first home game every year will now be played in honor of slain Kern County Sheriff’s Deputy Phillip Campas, who died in a mass shooting last year and was the quarterback at EBHS, said EBHS Athletics Director James Dominguez.
“It was really heartfelt” to see him honored in that way, said Christine Campas, mother of Phillip Campas.
Dominguez said they created this memorial to inspire students to be like Phillip Campas, who was a standout three-sport athlete at EBHS, a Marine and then a distinguished KCSO deputy. Campas played football, baseball and basketball. He started playing quarterback as a sophomore and was also a linebacker before graduating with the class of 2004.
“We want to show students … whatever you strive for, you can be the best,” Dominguez said.
Audience members were graced with Phillip Campas’ story at the game. The honor guard presented the colors during the national anthem, while a SWAT BearCat was at the stadium. His parents were captains of the team during the coin toss, Dominguez said. Campas’ jersey number, 11, was painted on the field at the 11-yard line, along with a "thin blue line," he added.
We wanted to “show his family and the community that we appreciate his ultimate sacrifice,” Dominguez added.
Christine Campas said the support from the community, including EBHS equipment manager Bobby Rocha and Dominguez's efforts, eases their grief at that moment. Her family is appreciative of the support, which led a family member to sponsor lunch for the football team. Christine Campas also gave the boys a memento, she added.
“We are so, so grateful and thankful,” she said.
Christine Campas added she’s so proud of her son’s story and hopes it inspires other high schoolers to also work hard. Her son was a drill instructor at Parris Island and eventually the top-ranking recruit at the KCSO.
“Hopefully, it inspires some high school students … and they too can too be a leader … and a team player,” she said.
You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter.