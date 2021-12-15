East, Liberty to host soccer tournaments this weekend

The soccer pitches on opposite ends of Bakersfield will be energized by a pair of two-day tournaments starting Friday.
At East, the third Carlos Grande Invitational will open play at 11 a.m. in a six-team girls soccer tournament that will conclude Saturday at 3:30 p.m. with a championship match.
The tournament, which will feature the host Blades, Chavez, Foothill, Golden Valley, Ridgeview and Wasco, is named after the former East standout who died in 2016. Grande played four years for the Blades and also was a member of the U.S. National U17 team.
Across town at Polo Park, Liberty will be hosting the Patriots varsity boys and girls soccer tournament starting Friday at 1:30 p.m., with six fields being used at one time.
A dozen boys teams are competing in the event, including Bakersfield, East, Foothill, Frontier, Highland, McFarland, North, Ridgeview, Shafter, Stockdale, Tulare Union and West.
Bakersfield, Bakersfield Christian, Centennial, Delano, Frontier, Garces, Granada Hills Charter, Highland, Independence, Kennedy, McFarland, Shafter, Stockdale, Taft and West will join the host Patriots in the girls competition.
Carlos Grande Invitational schedule
At East High
Friday
Foothill vs. Ridgeview, 11 a.m.
East vs. Golden Valley, 12:15 p.m.
Foothill vs. Wasco, 1:30 p.m.
East vs. Chavez, 2:45 p.m.
Wasco vs. Ridgeview, 4 p.m.
Golden Valley vs. Chavez, 5:15 p.m.
Saturday
Golden Valley vs. Foothill, 9:30 a.m.
Ridgeview vs. Chavez, 10:30 a.m.
East vs. Wasco, 11:30 a.m.
Third-place game, 1 p.m.
Second-place game, 2:15 p.m.
Championship game, 3:30 p.m.
Patriots tournament
At Polo Park
Friday
Girls
Frontier vs. Highland, 1:30 p.m., Field 6
Bakersfield vs. Shafter, 3 p.m., Field 4
McFarland vs. West, 3 p.m., Field 5
Kennedy vs. Delano, 3 p.m., Field 6
Stockdale vs. Bakersfield Christian, 6 p.m., Field 1
Liberty vs. Granada Hills Charter, 6 p.m., Field 3
Garces vs. Taft, 6 p.m., Field 4
Centennial vs. Independence, 6 p.m. Field 6
Saturday
West vs. Delano, 9 a.m., Field 1
Kennedy vs. McFarland, 9 a.m., Field 3
Taft vs. Frontier, 9 a.m., Field 4
Shafter vs. Garces, 9 a.m., Field 5
Highland vs. Bakersfield, 9 a.m., Field 6
Independence vs. Stockdale, 10:30 a.m., Field 1
Bakersfield Christian vs. Liberty, 10:30 a.m., Field 4
Granada Hills Charter vs. Centennial, 10:30 a.m., Field 6
West vs. Kennedy, 1:30 p.m., Field 1
Delano vs. McFarland, 1:30 p.m., Field 3
Shafter vs. Frontier, 1:30 p.m., Field 4
Highland vs. Garces, 1:30 p.m., Field 5
Taft vs. Bakersfield, 1:30 p.m., Field 6
Granada Hills Charter vs. Stockdale, 4:30 p.m., Field 3
Independence vs. Liberty, 4:30 p.m., Field 4
Bakersfield Christian vs. Centennial, 4:30 p.m., Field 5
Boys
Friday
Highland vs. Tulare Union, 1:30 p.m., Field 1
Ridgeview vs. Stockdale, 1:30 p.m., Field 2
Shafter vs. Bakersfield, 1:30 p.m., Field 3
West vs. North, 1:30 p.m., Field 4
East vs. Frontier, 1:30 p.m., Field 5
McFarland vs. Foothill, 3 p.m., Field 1
Ridgeview vs. Tulare Union, 4:30 p.m., Field 1
Shafter vs. North, 4:30 p.m., Field 3
West vs. Bakersfield, 4:30 p.m., Field 4
East vs. Taft, 4:30 p.m., Field 5
Bakersfield Christian vs. Frontier, 4:30 p.m., Field 6
McFarland vs. Highland, 6 p.m., Field 2
Stockdale vs. Foothill, 6 p.m., Field 5
Bakersfield Christian vs. Taft, 7:30 p.m., Field 5
Saturday
Highland vs. Stockdale, 9 a.m., Field 2
Tulare Union vs. Foothill, 10:30 a.m., Field 2
McFarland vs. Ridgeview, 10:30 a.m., Field 3
Bakersfield Christian vs. East, noon, Field 3
Taft vs. Frontier, noon, Field 4
West vs. Shafter, noon, Field 5
North vs. Bakersfield, noon, Field 6
Fifth overall vs. sixth overall, 1:30 p.m., Field 2
Patriot championship, top two overall in points, 3 p.m., Field 1
Third overall vs. fourth overall, 3 p.m., Field 2
First in Freedom A bs. First from Freedom B, 3 p.m., Field 3
Second from Freedom A vs. second from Freedom B, 3 p.m., Field 4
Third from Freedom A vs. third from Freedom B, 3 p.m. Field 5
Fourth from Freedom A vs. fourth from Freedom B, 3 p.m., Field 6
Notes: Field 1 (Northwest corner); Field 2 (Northeast/playground); Field 3 (Southeast corner); Field 4 (South middle); Field 5 (Southwest corner); Field 6 (middle).