East kicks things into gear with overtime victory over previously-unbeaten Foothill

The stage was set for what appeared to be another dramatic victory in a magical season for Foothill High. East freshmen Rudy Villegas had just missed a potential game-tying field goal as time expired, a 45-yard attempt that fell well short and wide to the left.
The Trojans' band played the school’s fight song as players and coaches stormed the field in celebration of a victory that would clinch the school’s first league title in 40 years.
But as a light drizzle began to fall, everyone was stopped in their tracks. Somewhere in all the mayhem, Foothill was whistled for a roughing-the-kicker penalty, giving Villegas another chance, this time from 15 yards closer.
The 14-year-old made the most of the opportunity. Villegas split the uprights from 30 yards out to tie the game and then followed that up a few minutes later with the game-winning extra point in overtime to cap an unlikely set of circumstances that resulted in a 43-42 East victory in Southeast Yosemite League play, spoiling the Trojans run at an undefeated season in the process.
“I just think from day one, since we started together in August, we’ve always been behind the 8 ball,” said first-year coach Bibi Carrasco, who was hired just a few weeks prior to the start of the season. So every week we just take it week by week, and this is the honest truth, we didn’t care who we’re playing. We prepare for them, but we have to worry about us. We weren’t getting better at first, but the last five weeks we’ve been getting better.”
Foothill (7-1, 3-1), which entered the game as the top-seed in Division IV, can still win a share of the SEYL title with a victory at home against Mira Monte next week. East (3-6, 2-2) has an outside chance of sharing the league crown, but the Blades would need to beat Highland next week and hope that the Trojans and South each lose their league finales.
Those possible scenarios were made possible by a Blades’ comeback, achieved without the benefit of a timeout. Carrasco had used his supply trying to slow Foothill’s attempt to run out the clock in the final 6:56. But the Trojans’ drive fell one first down short of clinching a 36-33 win and East forced a punt, taking over on its own 24 with just 50 seconds left in regulation.
What followed was a series of short sideline passes and incompletions that exhausted nearly all the remaining time. East quarterback Arron Ramos managed to squeeze in one more play, throwing a 12-yard pass to Jaedan Moore, who stepped out of bounds at the Foothill 28, stopping the clock with 4 seconds left.
Villegas, who was called up from the junior varsity team just three weeks ago, lined up for the 45-yard field goal, a distance he’d never been successful on before.
“I don’t know what to say, it’s just crazy,” said Villegas, who missed an extra point and a 25-yard field goal against the wind earlier in the game. “I was just, I gotta do this for my team. It really means a lot to them, and as a freshman, I see what it means to the seniors. I felt like I hit it pretty good, and I thought I was going to miss it at the same time.”
After Villegas’ heroics tied the game, Foothill one the coin toss and chose to take possession as part of the California Tiebreaker rules, which allows each team a series starting from the opposition’s 25.
The Trojans needed just five plays, all runs, with Kevin Sandoval getting outside and diving to the pylon for a 10-yard touchdown to give his team a 42-36 lead. And as it had all night, Foothill opted to go for two points, something it had converted 3 of 5 times up to that point. But bruising fullback Kaelon Deloney’s fight to get into the end zone fell just short when he was ruled down inches from the goal line.
And East took advantage on its turn with the ball. After four plays, and facing a second-and-15 from the 16, Ramos found Jeremy Dominguez in the end zone to tie the game, setting up Villegas for the game-winner.
“He’s just nails, even in practice,” Carrasco said. “He just focuses and all he does is kick … We give him pressure all the time in practice, so he’s used to all of this. I kind of expect a kid that’s a freshman to have some jitters, but he plays like a junior or senior right now.”
Foothill took control of the game early, scoring on just its third play from scrimmage — a 38-yard touchdown run by Tyson Reynolds — and led 14-0 late in the first quarter on a 3-yard scoring run by Deloney, the first of four on the night.
But The Blades came to life and scored three times during a 5-minute stretch, eventually trimming the lead to 22-19 at the half.
East’s rally started when Alonzo Lopez returned a fumble 15 yards for a touchdown to cut the lead to 14-7. Then after another Deloney TD run, Elijah Hena broke off a 55-yard scoring run along the sidelines. Following another Trojan fumble, Ramos connected with Paul Campus for a 32-yard touchdown pass to pull the Blades within three points with 4:10 left in the half.
“We wanted this one really bad,” said Ramos, whose team scored just three touchdowns in its first four games and finished with its highest scoring output of the season.. “We heard what they said on the news, that only Highland is their competition, and that (gave us an added) spark. That’s what sparked us in the second quarter.”
The teams exchanged touchdowns the rest of the way, with Villegas’ field goal and extra point proving to be the difference.
There were plenty of big performances.
Ramos was 12 of 22 passing for 155 yards and three touchdowns, and also ran for another, with Hena rumbling for 135 yards on 14 carries.
“It’s just really exciting that we won this game,” Ramos said. “And with my passing, it’s due to the coaches. They did great with play-calling. They did a great job and we got this done.”
The Trojans finished with 32 yards rushing, with Deloney tallying a game-high 145 yards on 30 carries. Reynolds 114 yards on 15 carries and Sandoval added 65 yards on 10 carries.
“Everything is starting to click, the offense started to work a little bit and the defense is getting tougher to where we just don’t break,” Carrasco said. “We bend the heck out of each other, but we just don’t break. We just keep telling them to keep going, don’t give up.”