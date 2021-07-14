East hires Centennial assistant Carrasco as football coach

For the fourth time in the last five years, the East High football program will have a new head coach.
Bibi Carrasco, who spent the last 10 years as an assistant at Centennial, was hired to replace Kasey Tittlemier, who accepted a teaching and coaching position in Missouri. Tittlemier was 8-5 in his two years as Blades coach, including this year’s abbreviated schedule where the team only played three games due to COVID-19 protocols.
“I am eager to get started and be a part of the East Bakersfield High School family,” Carrasco said in a news release.
In addition to his most recent experience as a secondary coach for the Golden Hawks, Carrasco spent time as an assistant at Garces, Ridgeview and Highland as part of a 22-year coaching career.
“East Bakersfield High School looks forward to coach Bibi Carrasco leading the Blades in the pursuit of excellence on the field and in the classroom,” East athletic director James Dominguez said in a news release.
Prior to Tittlemier’s two-year tenure, East was coached by Chad Grider for a year and David Fanucchi for four seasons.