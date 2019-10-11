It wasn’t pretty at times and it got rough and rowdy toward the end of the game, but most importantly for the defending co-Southeast Yosemite League champion East High Blades, it was a 28-7 win over South High on Friday night at East.
The Blades (6-1, 2-0 SEYL), who were a late 2-yard touchdown run by South’s Daniel Lomax away from pitching a shutout, played a near-perfect game defensively, causing six turnovers and stuffing a normally-potent South (4-3, 1-1) offense that scored 70 points the week before. East held South to 68 total passing and 108 total rushing yards on Friday, with Lomax accounting for the majority of the effort.
East opened the scoring in the second quarter following a 30-yard field goal from Jose Chavez. A Jackson Phillips interception — he finished with two on the evening — took East to the South 4-yard line where Phillips finished the drive himself with a 4-yard touchdown run.
East quarterback Willie Ball struggled in the first half, missing many wide open targets, but redeemed himself in the third quarter with a 36-yard throw to Keyshaun Nelson to extend the Blades lead to 16. Nelson, who also had two interceptions defensively, finished with six receptions for 82 yards and the score.
The scoring play was set up by an unsportsmanlike penalty on South. The Rebels finished with 16 penalties in the game, five of which were of the unsportsmanlike variety which also led to two ejections.
Nelson would get one of his interceptions on the next drive which, followed by another South unsportsmanlike penalty, which gave the Blades prime real estate in the red zone. It would be the Rebels defense, however, that would step up, recovering a Ball fumbled snap for one of three turnovers they caused on the night.
The East defense would respond and cause a three and out. A short pun gave East prime field position and they ultimately cashed in with a 1-yard sneak by Ball, making it 22-0.
After the Lomax score, the Rebels defense stuffed Ball on a fourth-and-1 QB sneak attempt but tempers flared, much like they had throughout the second half, causing both teams to group up after the play.
That would be a prelude to what was to come. South QB Manuel Guzman was sacked hard by East’s Isaiah Tapia, which caused a turnover on downs, but East got caught jawing at South, leading to an unsportsmanlike call on them. South would then get hit with one which led to their first ejection.
Then following an East punt, a Blade was blindsided by a South player, which sent the coaches running onto the field and nearly cleared the benches in the process. With the game practically out of control, a second South player was ejected and finally cooler heads prevailed.
East running back Nate Martinez would then put the game on ice with a 42-yard touchdown run. He finished the game with 94 yards on 15 carries.
The Blades will look to avenge their only league defeat from a year ago as they travel to Oildale to take on fellow defending co-league champions North. South will look to bounce back as they take on Mira Monte.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.