Talk about coming full circle. The last time Bobby Sharp found himself headed to the state title game he was an assistant on the Foothill boys basketball team, which won the Division III championship in 1988.
To get there, the Trojans defeated San Diego-Madison in the regional final at the Los Angeles Sports Arena.
Now 32 years later, the fourth-year East High girls coach is going back, thanks to a victory over a familiar foe.
Senior point guard Kanyah Patterson scored a game-high 25 points, including 14 in the first quarter, to lead the Blades past Madison 56-42 in the Southern California Regional Division V final.
East (23-9) will play Ross-Branson in the CIF State Division V championship game, scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. Branson defeated top-seeded Cottonwood-West Valley 57-48 in the NorCal regional final.
“You know somebody just mentioned the ‘88 team, and you know that’s always going to be special to me,” said Sharp, whose team joins last years D-V boys champion Foothill and D-I girls runner-up McFarland, and this year's BCHS boys in D-IV as the fourth team to make it the state final in the past two seasons. Prior to that, only four teams total had gone that far.
“What we do is a mirror image of what we did on the ‘88 team. That’s kind of how I coach. (Foothill’s head coach in 1988) Dan Shannon is my mentor so I try to do the things he taught me to do. He was the first coach to win a state championship and tat spirit lives with us, but this is about our kids. How gritty they are and how they buy into what we tell them to do, and it’s amazing.”
Even more unbelievable has been the rise of East High girls basketball program, which was 1-22 the year before Sharp arrived.
“The first day I came here, I told the group that we’re going to win a section championship,” said Sharp, whose team won the Central Section D-5 title two weeks ago. “That’s our goal, that’s our mission and that’s what we’re after. And we’ve been close three years in a row and we finally got it done. But we never dreamed of this.”
Sharp’s dream looked to become a reality early on, thanks in part to a huge first quarter by Patterson that set the stage for the entire game.
The 5-foot-1 bundle of energy made her first four shots, including two 3-pointers, and then made two free throws to give the Blades a 13-6 lead with 4:31 left in the first quarter.
“I’m just happy,” Patterson said. “It’s my senior year and we’re still playing and we’re not out. I gave it my all, and we’re going to just take it all the way.”
The Warhawks (18-18), called a timeout and went to a box-and-one defense with Aysha Shaheed charged with shadowing Patterson wherever she went on the court. The hope was to slow her down, but ultimately the attempt was futile.
Patterson closed the quarter with a driving bucket and then scored four more points as East built a 31-15 halftime lead.
“Before the game I was just thinking about making school history,” Patterson said. “I wanted to make it for the rest of the team, the other four seniors and I just wanted to go out with a bang.”
Madison, which was held to just 21 points in the first 24 minutes of play, abandoned its outside game and began to take the ball to the basket in the hopes of drawing contact. The strategy began to pay dividends early in the fourth quarter as the Warhawks began to creep back into the game at the free throw line.
East’s once 22-point lead was cut in half, and when Kamiya Lloyd made a pair of free throws, the Warhawks were within 47-36 with 3:48 to play. Imani Moore had nine of her team-high 20 points in the final eight minutes to help her team stay within striking distance.
But on the Blades’ following possession, Patterson drained a 3-pointer from the corner, her third of the game, to effectively stifle Madison’s momentum.
“I said this before and I’m going to say it again, if you show me a better D-V player in the state during the money time, show them to me,” Sharp said. “I gotta tell you, when it’s money time, she steps up. She played incredible tonight.”
East also received a solid performance from multiple players, most notably freshman Samantha Garcia. Garcia made two first-half 3-pointers and was 4 for 4 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter to finish with 12 points. Serina Covarrubias also made two 3’s and contributed eight points, with Alaisha Landeros adding six points, and several key rebounds and blocked shots on the defensive end.
“I love my kids,” Sharp said. “This is a tough and awnry group of kids that just loves to win. And that’s what we have. It’s amazing.”
No. 4 East 56, No. 7 San Diego-Madison 42
MADISON (18-18)—Moore 20, Smith 14, Lloyd 7, Shaheed 1.
EAST (23-9)—Patterson 9 4-6 25, Blunt 2 1-4 5, Garcia 3 4-6 12, Covarrubias 3 0-0 8, Landeros 3 0-0 6. Totals 20 9-16 56.
Madison 10-5-6-21—42
East 18-13-12-13—56
3-pointers—East 7 (Patterson 3, Garcia 2, Covarrubias 2), Madison 3 (Moore 2, Smith 1).
