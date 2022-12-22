Early signing period yields slew of college commitments

The college football recruiting calendar seems to shift every year, but one constant is that ever since the implementation of the NCAA early signing period in 2017, a slew of high school athletes have picked four-year Division I destinations in mid-December.
This year, that period began Wednesday and runs through Friday.
The midyear signing period for junior college transfers, which includes Division II as well, also kicked off Wednesday but extends into next month.
Here are the local football players who made college commitments official from the start of the signing period through Thursday morning. All destination schools are Division I except where noted.
Grant Buckey, defensive lineman, Liberty: UCLA
Xander Chisolm, safety, Liberty: Sacramento State
Daelin DeGraffenreid, wide receiver, Ridgeview/City College of San Francisco: Southern Illinois
Cade Gretlein, offensive lineman, Liberty: Sacramento State
Kresean Kizzy, cornerback, Liberty: Cal Poly
Davis May, offensive lineman, Garces: Sacramento State
Grant Meadors, kicker, Liberty: Oregon
Tybo Rogers, running back, Bakersfield: Washington
Chris Thompson, defensive back, Ridgeview/Bakersfield College: Davenport (Division II)
Dylan Tooker, safety, Liberty/BC: Stephen F. Austin
Cameron Williams, safety, BHS/Washington: Georgia Southern
Other football players who recently announced college destinations, though not during the signing period itself, include Wyatt Freeman, a Centennial grad who tweeted Monday that he's transferring from Navy to Rice, and Steven Roland, formerly of Garces and BC, who initially signed with Pittsburg State last year but is headed north to the University of Alberta. Alberta plays in U Sports, the Canadian equivalent of the NCAA.
While the early signing period is football-specific, athletes from other sports who have signed at recent ceremonies include the Liberty volleyball trio of Emma Fredrick (Cal Poly), Paige Sentes (CSUN) and Grace Witcher (San Francisco State); Brady Reynolds of Liberty baseball (Stanford), who initially committed more than three years ago; and Radisson Banks of BHS girls soccer (Washington). Standout Frontier wrestler Miguel Estrada also committed to Wisconsin Wednesday.
