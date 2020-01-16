Lendl Henderson scored 25 points, including nine in the decisive fourth quarter, and Zach Hiebert sank six 3-pointers to help Bakersfield Christian to a 66-56 victory over Independence in a showdown between undefeated South Yosemite League teams.
It was the eighth straight win for BCHS, which started the season 0-3.
Henderson shook off a scoreless first quarter, scoring nine straight points for the Eagles (10-4, 4-0) during one stretch. His thunderous one-handed dunk off a steal gave BCHS a 21-17 lead with 4:10 left in the first half.
But the 6-foot-5 junior was only getting warmed up, scoring seven more points in the third quarter, capped by a pair of free throws that gave Bakersfield Christian a 46-36 advantage with 36 seconds left in the third quarter.
The Falcons (10-4, 3-1) managed to stay close throughout, closing the period with two baskets and then opening the fourth with a 3-pointer by Josh Codamon to pull the Falcons to within 46-43 with 7:50 to play in the game.
Henderson followed with a layup off a back-door cut, but Kyle Turner countered with a three-point play to pull the Falcons to within 48-46 with 7:10 to play.
That was as close as Independence would get.
Ben Yurosek scored eight of his 14 points in the final quarter and Henderson made 7 of 8 free throws to keep the Falcons in check.
Hiebert opened the game on fire, nailing three 3-pointers in the opening quarter, add two more in the third quarter and another in the fourth as part of a 12-3 BCHS run that pushed the Eagles lead to 60-49 with 3:25 to play. Hiebert finished with 20 points.
Independence freshman Tyron Tyler had a team-high 14 points, including 11 in the first half, and Codaman had 11 with three 3-pointers. Turner added nine points, while sophomore Cameron Brown scored eight.
