Drillers rally to advance in SoCal regional girls basketball playoffs, 58-54 over West Hills-Chaminade

Trailing late in Tuesday's playoff game, the host Bakersfield High girls basketball team needed some Faith.
And they got it, and a whole lot more.
Sophomore center Faith Curry scored a team-high 16 points and senior teammate Alexis Killebrew made three fourth-quarter 3-pointers, including a back-breaker to beat the shot clock with 15 seconds to play, and No. 5 BHS rallied for a 58-54 victory over No. 12 West Hills-Chaminade in the opening round of the SoCal Regional girls basketball Division I playoffs.
"They've been digging deep all year long," Shehee said. "I already knew that they would come out here and fight and play hard, but it's about playing smart, too though. Ad I don't think we did that for the majority of the game."
The Drillers will travel to face No. 4 Los Angeles-Windward in the second round on Thursday.
Although he was happy to advance, Shehee wasn't happy with his team's performance.
"I felt like our energy was very low from the beginning," Shehee said. "We weren't playing with our normal intensity. We didn't really start picking up until maybe, late in the third quarter. We obviously can't do that, but Lexi came through and hit a big shot for us."
Bakersfield trailed 37-29 midway through the third quarter and then 48-42 with 5:50 to play, but each time turned the tables and regained the game’s momentum.
Curry, who was settled with two quick fouls in the game's opening two minutes and was hit with a third just 13 seconds into the second half, had her hand in both comebacks.
In the third quarter, she started an 8-0 run with a free throw, and added a three-point play a minute later. Senior Kyla Wandick, who finished with 11 points, made a baseline jumper off a nice pass from Radisson Banks to tie the game at 37-37 with 35 seconds left in the quarter.
Then, after the Eagles (21-10) scored the first six points of the fourth quarter, Curry banked in a 3-pointer, then made an inside shot and made a nice inside pass to Erica Hayden, who was fouled and converted two free throws to keep the Drillers (26-3) close.
But Killebrew’s heroics turned out to be the difference.
The senior sharpshooter, who was held scoreless in the first half, pulled her team to within 50-49 with a 3 with 4:10 to play and then gave BHS the lead for good, 52-50, with another long-range shot with 2:35 to play.
"I just had to keep my composure, and play hard" Killebrew said. "We had to get through it."
But her calm delivery of her shot to be the clock on the BHS’ final possession was the most memorable, bringing a large pro-Driller crowd to their feet with a roar, making it 58-54 with 15 seconds left.
"It's pretty much a normal shot for me," said Killebrew, who finished with 13 points. "I knew it was something I had to take at the last second, knowing we were barely up by one."
The Eagles’ Kayla Cabaccang, who made four 3-pointers and finished with 12 points, missed a desperation 3 coming out of a timeout with seven seconds remaining, and Bakersfield’s Sara Shein got the rebound and held the ball as time expired.
The Drillers received plenty of support from multiple sources, including Hayden, Banks, Wandick and Madison Johnson. Hayden had a key steal and rebound during the final comeback, as well as an assist off an offensive rebound that led to Killebrew’s go-ahead 3.
"It's just one more step closer to our goal," Killebrew said.