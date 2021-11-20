Drillers rally past Frontier to reach section D-II final

Trailing late and with its best offensive weapon sidelined with an ankle injury, Bakersfield High faced more than a few obstacles Friday night against visiting Frontier.
But in a season of challenges, that included an 0-3 start, a coaching change and a bout with COVID-19, the Drillers found a way.
BHS scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns, capped by a 31-yard scoring run by hobbled star Tybo Rogers, as the Drillers rallied for a 21-14 victory to finish off an inspired defensive effort that held the Titans scoreless for the final 33 minutes in the Central Section Division II semifinals at Griffith Field.
“At this point in the season, everybody has some injuries, but he’s a great player and he’s going to continue to fight through and fight for his teammates, and that’s what he did tonight,” said interim Bakersfield High coach Rashaan Shehee of Rogers’ performance. “In the playoffs, great players have to step their game up and he’s been doing that for us all season, but at playoff time it’s time for great players to do something even more special.”
The No. 2 Drillers (6-5) will travel to face top-seeded Fresno-Bullard in the championship game Friday at 7 p.m.
“I can’t really put it into words,” Rogers said. “We’ve been through a lot. Me and this team have been through a lot, and we did it. We’re going to Valley, and we have to win that game.”
Rogers’ go-ahead score with 2:42 left in the game highlighted a heroic performance for Bakersfield’s big-play threat, who injured his left ankle in his team’s 28-16 victory over San Luis Obispo-Mission Prep last week.
“It feels good,” Rogers said. “That touchdown was really relieving, it really was.”
The 5-foot-11 junior entered the game with more than 1,600 yards and 14 touchdowns as a receiver and running back, and scored another TD on a kick-off return. But he was used sparingly early on Friday and didn’t carry the ball until sprinting for 23 yards for a first down on a fake punt with 7:15 left in the first half.
“I was going to play no matter what,” said Rogers of his injured ankle. “It was bothering me, but it’s football, you fight. I came here for my boys, that’s what I do.”
Rogers played sporadically for the first three quarters, spending a large chunk of the game working with the Drillers’ training staff, first for the tender ankle and later with painful leg cramps.
But with time running out, Rogers made the most of his opportunities, and finished with 113 total yards on nine touches.
He turned a swing pass into a 40-yard gain to help set up Bakersfield’s tying score early inthe fourth quarter. Rogers accounted for 55 yards on the drive, capped by a two-yard touchdown run by quarterback Tye Monteiro to cut Frontier’s lead to 14-12 with 8:02 to play. Monteiro followed with a short pass to Drahcir Mackey to convert the two-point conversion and tie the game at 14.
“I’ve been through a lot, icing my ankle all week,” Rogers said. “I was hoping I was going to be able to play at least 50 percent. I’m just here to fight for my guys.”
The Titans’ John Appleton returned the ensuing kick-off 42 yards, moving the ball into BHS territory, but the drive never gained traction and Jayden Dock’s fourth-down sack on Frontier quarterback Vincent Igoa gave the Drillers the ball at their own 40 with 6:02 left in the game.
Bakersfield’s go-ahead score was aided by a big third-and-14 conversion. Monteiro connected with TJ Richards on a 22-yard pass, and two plays later, Rogers got to the outside, and outran the Titans’ defense to the end zone along the home sideline.
With under three minutes to play, Frontier moved the ball 61 yards with a series of passes from Igoa, the final of which — a 14-yarder to Jaden Perez — gave the Titans a first down on the BHS 29 with a minute to play.
But following an incomplete pass, Igoa’s throw toward the end zone was intercepted by a leaping Daylon Leach at the 3-yard line, giving the Drillers the ball with just 36.8 seconds to play. Monteiro ran for a short gain on first down and then took a knee twice to run out the clock.
“I could finally breathe,” said Shehee of Leach’s interception. “I was holding my breath the whole time, and I could finally take a deep breath.”
Frontier also turned the ball over late in the first quarter when running back Daniel Overton had the ball stripped and Bakersfield’s Kolbie Sullivan recovered at the Titan 25 with 4:55 left in the first quarter.
Three plays later, Monteiro broke loose for a 20-yard scoring run to open the scoring and give BHS a 6-0 lead with 3:26 left in the first quarter. The extra point was wide left, leaving the score at 6-0. Monteiro had a big night, throwing for 119 yards on 7 of 14 passing and rushing for a game-high 74 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries.
The Titans responded by scoring on their next two possessions, first on a 51-yard flea flicker with Igoa hooking up with Devin Cockren, and later on an 8-yard run by Igoa to build his team’s lead to 14-6 with 9:23 left in the first half. Igoa finished 11 of 23 passing for 194 yards, with Cockren accounting for 143 yards on five receptions.
“Those are hard to lose because it’s such a good battle,” Frontier coach Chris Bandy said. “Both teams played well, and physical. They just made a few extra plays that we didn’t make.”
Frontier appeared to have extended its lead later in the second quarter when Appleton intercepted a Monteiro pass in the end zone and returned it 102 yards for a touchdown with 35 seconds left in the first half. But offsetting penalties negated the score and the Titans took a knee to end the half.
The Titans (6-3), who were playing in just their second section semifinal in the school’s 15th season of football, had their share of adversity this season. Frontier missed three Southwest Yosemite League games due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols, including a Week 10 matchup against Bakersfield.
“It was tough,” said Bandy of his team’s hiatus. “I think it challenged our team chemistry and attitudes and all that stuff. But the kids rallied and did a good job of putting it back together.”
The Drillers opened the season 0-3 against three teams ranked in the top 25 in the state and then missed almost three weeks of action due to a COVID-19 exposure around the same time third-year coach Michael Stewart was replaced by Shehee, the team’s offensive coordinator.
“It’s really one game at a time for us,” Shehee said. “You don’t look past any opponents. And we definitely didn’t look past Frontier. They’re a heck of a football team. Very physical. You knew the game was going to be won in the trenches.”