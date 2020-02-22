A funny thing happened on the way to winning the Central Section boys Masters title on Saturday night.
Bakersfield High's Josiah Hill lost in the quarterfinals, well, at least it looked that way momentarily.
For anyone not in attendance and tracking the state's No. 1 287-pound wrestler online, the result from his quarterfinal victory was entered incorrectly, showing Hill being pinned in the second period by Fresno-Central's Isa Watson, and sending temporary shockwaves through the off-site wrestling community.
Thankfully, the error was discovered, and Hill's "loss" to Watson only serves as a footnote in an otherwise dominant performance.
After pinning his first three opponents on Friday, the Drillers' senior earned a 3-1 decision over Clovis-Buchanan's Kade Campbell in the semifinals and then defeated Dinuba's Javier Martinez 3-1 in the final.
Hill's victory capped an impressive showing by BHS, which advanced 13 of its 14 wrestlers to next weekend's CIF State Championships at Mechanics Bank Arena.
Four Bakersfield wrestlers reached the semifinals, but only Hill moved into the finals. Junior Justin Darter, the top seed at 222, took a medical default prior to his semifinal match due to a high fever and flu symptoms. He had already earned a spot at state with three victories on Friday night.
BHS finished fifth in team standings, one position ahead of Frontier, which qualified seven to state. The Titans' Garrett Fletcher was the only other wrestler to reach the finals, but he lost a 10-3 decision to Logan Gioffree of Clovis-Buchanan at 147.
When the dust settled at the two-day event, 30 local boys wrestlers advanced to the state meet.
Girls wrestling
Two area girls wrestlers captured Central Section Masters titles at East High on Saturday, but that’s not where their similarities end.
Both of them have interesting backstories — and plenty of momentum — heading into next weekend’s CIF State Championships.
Frontier’s Alyssa Valdivia took the sport by storm two years ago, winning the 116-pound Masters title, finishing third at state and being named the 2017-18 BVarsity All-Area girls wrestler of the year as a freshman.
Then she tore ligaments in her ankle and had to miss her entire sophomore season. This year, she returned to form, dropping a few pounds along the way, winning the Masters title at 106.
“It feels good from not wrestling last year to coming back and taking Masters again,” said Valdivia, who capped her impressive two-day performance by pinning Lemoore’s Marissa Perico, 38 seconds into the third period in the finals. She won by fall in all four matches this weekend. “I was injured so I didn’t get to wrestle. It was hard, but I was grinding and I finally got back to where I was.”
Orianna Morales’ sophomore was also disappointing. The Bakersfield High junior finished fifth in last year’s Masters, one spot from qualifying for state.
“It means a lot for me to be Masters champion because last year I wasn’t able to qualify for state,” said Morales, who won a 4-0 decision over Golden Valley’s Audrey Chavez to win the 143-pound title on Saturday. “So now finishing first and qualifying for state means a lot.”
The biggest difference between last year and this season?
“It’s definitely the experience and I also did freestyle,” Morales said. “I wrestled year-round my sophomore year. So I can tell the difference between my freshman year and sophomore year and sophomore to junior year.
“I missed it by one point, too, so it was really disappointing. But I got more eager to come back and to win, so I’m definitely proud of myself.”
In the team standings, Ridgeview finished second, just five points behind Masters champion Santa Maria. Foothill was fourth, one spot ahead of Golden Valley. Twenty local wrestlers qualified for next weekend’s state meet at Mechanics Bank Arena. The three-day event, which is combined with the boys championships, starts Thursday morning.
