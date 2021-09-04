Drillers fall to Fresno-Central in home opener

Dayton Tafoya threw for 180 yards and three touchdowns and Fresno-Central cruised to a 59-20 victory over Bakersfield High on Friday night at Griffith Field.
The Grizzlies scored the first 35 points, capped by a touchdown off a blocked punt, and then added two more late touchdowns as the game was played with a running clock most of the fourth quarter.
Central (3-0), ranked 25th in the state by CalHiSports, had a balanced scoring attack with 257 rushing yards. Senior Ah’marion Gaines-Smith rushed for 131 yards on eight carries, opening the scoring with a 1-yard touchdown run on his team’s fourth play from scrimmage. Gaines-Smith set up the score with a 35-yard scamper, followed by an 8-yard run to push the ball to the Driller 2-yard-line.
After forcing BHS (0-3) to a three-and-out, the Grizzlies’ Jesiah Lindsey sprinted 33-yards for a score to build the Central lead to 14-0 with 5:28 left in the first quarter.
Bakersfield, which has opened its season with losses at ninth-ranked Los Alamitos and No. 17 Clovis, struggled to move the ball most of the first half, but began to pick up momentum late in the second quarter and early in the second half.
After two Tafoya touchdown passes built the Grizzlies’ lead to 28-0, BHS moved the ball 70 yards on six plays, capped by a 2-yard scoring plunge by sophomore Drahcir Mackey with 2:35 left in the half. The TD was set up by a leaping 26-yard catch by Daylon Leach, that also drew a flag for a facemark. The extra point was missed wide left, but the Drillers showed signs of life for the first time all night.
On Central’s following possession, Bakersfield stopped the Grizzlies’ drive and held them to a field goal, trailing 38-6 at halftime.
The Central lead ballooned to 45-6 on a 39-yard touchdown pass from Tafoya to Noel Felix III early in the second half, but the Driller defense stopped the Grizzlies on a fourth-and-two play on their ensuing possession, and then scored again, this time on a 35-yard touchdown run by senior Danny Johnson to make it 45-13 with 5:26 left in the third quarter.
BHS got the ball back thanks to a hustle play by Leach, who tracked down Gaines-Smith, who had broken free for a 45-yard run. Leach forced a fumble inside the 5-yard line and Christopher Qualls recovered at the two.
Bakersfield’s celebration was short-lived, however, when Central’s Caleb Shelton picked up a fumble by Mackey and returned it 15 yards for a score to build the Grizzlies’ lead to 52-13.
After another touchdown by Central, Leach closed out the scoring with a 31-yard scoring play off a pass from reserve Driller quarterback Dachtrimel Williams with 2:24 to play. Leach finished with five catches for 86 yards, and also returned a kickoff 77 yards, taking the ball from his own five deep into Central territory.