Through more than three quarters, Bakersfield seemed to have an answer for everything it was hit with in Tuesday’s Central Section boys basketball semifinal.
With a berth in the Division 1 final hanging in the balance, the Drillers countered each shift in momentum with a run of their own.
But in the end, No. 4 Bullard hit top-seeded Bakersfield with a knockout blow in the form of sophomore Tyric Herod that the Drillers couldn’t recover from.
Herod made six 3-pointers, including a dagger 3 from the corner that broke a tie with 2:35 to play, and finished with 30 points to lead the Knights to a 60-54 victory.
With the win, Bullard (18-13) secures its fourth straight trip to Fresno’s Selland Arena for the Division 1 final. The two teams have met in the semifinals the past four seasons, with the Knight’s winning the last three.
Bakersfield (23-7) hung close thanks to a dominant performance by senior David Whatley, who finished with 18 points and 22 rebounds.
With the Drillers trailing 41-32 following a 3-point play by Herod, followed by a 3-pointer, Whatley capped a 12-2 run to close out the third quarter with basket off a rebound that gave Bakersfield its first lead since early in the opening quarter, 44-43 with 25 seconds left in the third.
The scoring play followed a thunderous one-handed dunk by senior Sam Ackerman off a steal that brought the crowd to its feet.
Bullard regained the lead early in the fourth quarter, only to have the Drillers respond and tie the game at 51-51 on a tip-in by Whatley with 3:40 to play.
But Herod, who was on the bench for much of the fourth quarter with four fouls, nailed his 3 from the corner to spark a 9-0 run that eventually put the game out of reach.
Senior guards Josh Geary and David Revecho scored 13 and 11 points, respectively, for BHS and senior Ryan McGee added eight.
