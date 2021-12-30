Drillers fall short in Platinum Division final at Arvin Holiday Showcase

ARVIN — Already short on available players, Bakersfield High found itself a little too short in stature, as well, which proved to be a bad combination in the Platinum Division title game at the Arvin Holiday Showcase on Thursday night.
Santa Maria-St. Joseph, which features a rotation with six players between 5-foot-10 and 6-3, used its length to dominate play inside, eventually pulling away in the fourth quarter for a 49-36 victory that snapped the Drillers 13-game win streak.
“We came here to face teams like Bakersfield just to get the good competition that we’re going to face in (the playoffs),” said St. Joseph coach Analise Riezebos, who guided her team to the Central Section Division III title last year. “So it was good to face the best team in the Central Valley.”
Sophomore Avary Cain, a 5-foot-10 guard, led the way for the Knights (10-3) with a game-high 22 points. Half of her points came in the decisive fourth quarter, helping her team recover following a BHS rally.
“They have a tall team, but we have to learn to play against taller teams,” said Bakersfield coach Rashaan Shehee of his team’s first loss on the court this season. The team opened the year with a forfeit loss to Ridgeview due to a scheduling mixup. “We’re short, but that’s no reason or excuse to lose. We have to use our lack of height — our speed — to our advantage.”
Trailing 21-11 at the half, Bakersfield (13-2) opened the third quarter with a 15-2 run, capped by a long two-pointer by senior guard Kyla Wandick that gave her team a 25-24 lead with 2:45 left in the period. It was the Drillers’ first lead since Erica Hayden opened the game’s scoring by making one of two free throws.
Cain followed with a long 3-pointer before BHS’s Faith Curry tied the game at 26-26 with an inside bucket. The 6-foot Curry split time with 5-10 senior Mikenzy Willis, but no other Driller player is taller than the 5-7 Hayden.
The team’s leading scorer, 5-9 senior Alexis Killebrew played sparingly in the first half with a high-ankle sprain, but did not score, and did not play in the second half. BHS was also missing talented 5-9 sophomore Sara Shein, who had a family obligation this week.
St. Joseph closed the quarter with three straight points and then outscored Bakersfield 13-2 to open the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach. Cain scored the first seven points of the quarter, and then added two more baskets, building her team’s lead to 44-31 with 2:25 to play on a reverse lay in.
“We ran out of gas,” Shehee said. “We didn’t have the numbers at that point. We fought back, but you can’t have an 11-point half. As I told the girls, you’re going to dig yourself into a hole, and we just couldn’t get out of it.”
After briefly falling behind, the Knights seemed to click in just the third game with its full lineup. 6-foot senior Andrea Stajic, who sat out the first 10 games of the season after transferring from Arroyo Grande, finished with nine points.
Both teams struggled shooting the ball and combined for just two field goals in the opening quarter. That trend continued for BHS, even as St. Joseph began to heat up.
The Knights scored the first 10 points of the second quarter and took a 19-8 lead when Cain banked in a 3-pointer with 2:45 left in the first half. Bakersfield didn’t score its second field goal of the game until five minutes in the second quarter, an inside basket by Curry, who finished with 10 points.
“We knew Bakersfield averages 20 steals a game, so we knew that their defense was going to be on point,” Riezebos said. “We struggled going against their good defense, but we started getting into a good groove toward the end of the game there. But that was a defensive game for sure. Just getting stops … just an aggressive defensive game.”
Wandick scored eight points in the fourth quarter and finished with a team-high 14, while Hayden added seven. The Drillers also struggled from the free-throw line, making just 7 of 14 shots.
“We have to make sure that we’re doing things the right way every single possession,” Shehee said. “We can’t have wasted possessions, and we had way too many wasted possessions tonight.”