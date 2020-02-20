It took awhile for them to get going, but once they did, the host Bakersfield High boys basketball team was hard to stop Thursday night.
The top-seeded Drillers shook off a slow start, took control with a dominant second quarter, and cruised to a 63-47 victory over No. 8 San Luis Obispo-Mission Prep in the Central Section Division 1 quarterfinals.
BHS (23-6) will host No. 4 Fresno-Bullard, which defeated Clovis Buchanan 68-48, in Tuesday’s semifinal-round matchup. It is the fourth straight year Bakersfield and Bullard have met in the D1 semis. Three years ago, BHS won at home to reach Selland Arena for the finals, with the Knights winning at home the last two years.
David Whatley had 16 points and 14 rebounds and Sam Ackerman added 16 points to lead the Drillers, who trailed 18-14 at the end of the first quarter.
That’s when BHS picked up the defensive intensity, holding the Royals (16-13) to just one field goal and three points in the second quarter.
Ryan McGee opened the quarter with seven straight points to ignite an 18-3 run that resulted in a 32-21 halftime lead.
Bakersfield continued to roll after intermission, building the lead to 39-24 with 5:25 left in the third quarter thanks to seven points by Ackerman, capped by a 3-pointer. Whatley had eight points in the quarter, capped by a driving basket in transition to give the Drillers a 50-35 advantage with 1:05 left in the quarter.
David Revecho scored 10 points, including two 3s, Josh Geary had eight points and six rebounds, and McGee finished with seven points.
Bryce Hilton and Mark Rodriguez had 15 points apiece to lead Mission Prep, while Max Rowley had nine.
Rowley made two first-quarter 3-pointers to help spark the Royals to an 18-12 lead with 1:05 left in the opening quarter.
But Whatley made two free throws late in the quarter and BHS opened the second quarter with a 9-0 run, capped by a driving basket by Revecho for a 23-18 lead at the 3:30 mark.
