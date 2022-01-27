Drillers continue league wrestling dominance with victory in SWYL championships; Centennial wins girls title

The significance of a league wrestling championship may be somewhat diminished, since it no longer serves as a qualifier for the Central Section Divisional tournament, but Bakersfield High’s boys squad dominated Thursday just the same.
The Drillers won 11 of 14 weight classes in the Southwest Yosemite League championships at Frontier, gaining plenty of momentum for the bigger section and state meets scheduled for the coming weeks.
The league title was the second straight for BHS, who has won or shared the championship in all but one year since 1988. Frontier won the title in 2019. The Titans were second this year, followed by Centennial in third.
Bakersfield junior Tye Monteiro, a transfer from Garces, and freshman teammate Beau Priest won both their matches by fall.
Monteiro pinned Liberty’s Conner Smith in his opening match and followed with another in the 170-pound final against Brock Rios of Frontier. Priest had the same result against a pair of Titans at 140, defeating John Appleton and Riley Cooper.
Caleb McElroy (108), Jonathan Woods (134), McKay East (162), Michael Murillo (197) and Luke Meyer (222) also won their only matches by fall to earn league titles.
Adam Stanley posted a pair of decisions to win at heavyweight, with Christian Herrera (128) and Jake Honey (154) also taking first. Aiden Simmons was unchallenged at 115.
Host Frontier won the other three weight classes. Joshua Shepard had a big day, going 3-0 to win at 147, and was joined in celebration by fellow Titans Tristen Lorraine (122) and Luke Combs (172), who won their respective finals matches.
In the girls action, Centennial won a tight battle with BHS and Frontier. The Golden Hawks had three champions and finished with 76 points, three better than the Drillers and four ahead of Liberty.
Centennial’s Gracie Lane pinned Ruby Smith from Liberty to win the heavyweight title, and was joined by fellow Golden Hawks Lotus Puente (unchallenged at 191) and Kylie Snyder, who defeated Frontier’s Abigail Trujillo in the 118 final.
The Drillers had two champions, Monee Cordero defeated Centennial’s Paige Cordero to win at 103, and teammate Cristal Chavez, who was unchallenged at 162.
The Patriots won three finals. Karlee Westbrook (123) and Sophie Garca (152) — Liberty coach Paul Garcia’s daughter — won by fall in both their matches, and Lillian Trevino was unopposed at 128.
Frontier’s Jacqueline Hernandez was equally as dominant at 113, winning by technical fall and then pinning Bakersfield’s Kyleen Haynes in the final.