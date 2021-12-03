Drillers continue early-season dominance in 67-23 tournament win over McFarland

The accommodations for the three-day Bakersfield High Tournament may have been top notch this week, but on the court, the school’s girls basketball team has been anything but gracious hosts.
The Drillers and their unforgiving defensive pressure has been anything but welcoming, and that was evident again Friday afternoon when they posted their third straight lopsided victory, this time cruising past McFarland 67-23. The team outscored their three tourney opponents 190-43.
Faith Curry led the way with a game-high 21 points, including 17 in the first half when her team opened up a 41-16 lead.
BHS, which forfeited its season opener to Ridgeview because of a scheduling mixup, limited the Cougars (1-4) to just seven points in the second half.
Alexis Killebrew made four 3-pointers for the Drillers and finished with 16 points, while teammate Kyla Wandick added 15.
Bakersfield was scheduled to close out the tournament against Centennial, but results were not completed by press time.
Lindzee Garza and Annie Fernandez had six points apiece for McFarland, with Omelia and Mia Samaniego each adding five points.
Ridgeview 37, Highland 29
Destiny Jimenez scored a game-high 14 points to lead the Wolf Pack to its second straight tournament victory.
Ridgeview (3-3) built a 10-point halftime lead thanks to a big second quarter, when the team outscored the Scots 12-5.
After going scoreless in the opening eight minutes, Jimenez had five in the second and seven in the third quarter when the Wolf Pack padded its lead to 32-20. Journie Hayden added nine points.
Highland (3-6), which went 0-4 in the tournament, was paced by Layla Linton’s eight points. Mia Ferguson, Leila Flores and Jessica Owens added six points apiece.
Tehachapi 36, Centennial 30
Trista Diefenderfer scored a game-high 13 points to lead the Warriors to their second straight tournament victory after losing to host BHS in the opener of the three-day event on Wednesday.
Michelle Orellana added 12 points for Tehachapi, which led 20-13 at halftime.
Trailing by nine points entering the fourth quarter, the Golden Hawks (4-3) attempted to mount a comeback, but their efforts were hurt by some struggles at the free throw line. Centennial was just 4 of 8 in the final eight minutes and 7 of 22 for the game.
Jordyn Muser had a team-high 12 points, including two 3-pointers for the Golden Hawks.