Drillers continue early-season dominance, go 4-0 in own tournament

If this week is any indication, the Bakersfield High girls basketball team has plenty to learn about being a host.
Off the court, the accommodations for the school's first "Who Got Game" tournament were sufficient. It's on the court where the problems started, with the Drillers' unforgiving defensive pressure providing little comfort for their guests.
The latest example was illustrated by a pair of lopsided BHS victories, capped by a 97-22 victory over SWYL rival Centennial.
Earlier in the day, Bakersfield cruised past McFarland 67-23, finishing off a tournament outscoring its opponents 287-65.
BHS (6-1) got things started early in the late game, scoring 42 points in the first quarter en route to a 62-9 lead.
Kyla Wandick and Radisson Banks led the way with a game-high 21 points apiece, while Erica Hayden had 19, and Faith Curry and Alexis Killebrew added 14 and 13 points, respectively.
The Golden Hawks (4-4) were led by Thalia Lindley, who made three 3-pointers and finished with a team-high nine points. Summer Doubek had seven points.
In the Drillers' victory over McFarland, Curry had a game-high 21 points, including 17 in the first half when her team opened up a 41-16 lead.
BHS, which forfeited its season opener to Ridgeview because of a scheduling mixup, limited the Cougars (1-4) to just seven points in the second half.
Killebrew made four 3-pointers for the Drillers and finished with 16 points, while Wandick added 15.
Lindzee Garza and Annie Fernandez had six points apiece for McFarland, with Omelia and Mia Samaniego each adding five points.
Ridgeview 37, Highland 29
Destiny Jimenez scored a game-high 14 points to lead the Wolf Pack to its second straight tournament victory.
Ridgeview (3-3) built a 10-point halftime lead thanks to a big second quarter, when the team outscored the Scots 12-5.
After going scoreless in the opening eight minutes, Jimenez had five in the second and seven in the third quarter when the Wolf Pack padded its lead to 32-20. Journie Hayden added nine points.
Highland (3-6), which went 0-4 in the tournament, was paced by Layla Linton’s eight points. Mia Ferguson, Leila Flores and Jessica Owens added six points apiece.
Tehachapi 36, Centennial 30
Trista Diefenderfer scored a game-high 13 points to lead the Warriors to their second straight tournament victory after losing to host BHS in the opener of the three-day event on Wednesday.
Michelle Orellana added 12 points for Tehachapi, which led 20-13 at halftime.
Trailing by nine points entering the fourth quarter, the Golden Hawks (4-3) attempted to mount a comeback, but their efforts were hurt by some struggles at the free throw line. Centennial was just 4 of 8 in the final eight minutes and 7 of 22 for the game.
Jordyn Muser had a team-high 12 points, including two 3-pointers for the Golden Hawks.