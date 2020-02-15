Brackets for the Central Section boys and girls basketball playoffs were unveiled Saturday, and if the seedings are any indication, Kern County should have plenty of representation in the finals in two weeks.
Bakersfield High received the top seed in both boys and girls Division I, and the Bakersfield Christian is seeded first in Division III. When you factor in five area No. 2 seeds, eight teams are expected to make an appearance at Fresno’s Selland Arena this year.
Both Driller teams have had impressive seasons, but each undoubtedly benefited with the addition of an open division this season, which gobbled up several of the top D-I teams in the section.
Clovis West, Clovis North, Fresno-San Joaquin Memorial and Arroyo Grande will compete in the boys open division, with Clovis West, Clovis North, Clovis and Clovis-Buchanan set to play in the girls open bracket.
Regardless, there’s still plenty of competition at D-I in both boys and girls play, where BHS’ squads received a first-round bye. Boys first-round play is set to start on Tuesday, with the girls starting on Wednesday
Bakersfield’s boys squad will play Thursday against the winner of Tuesday’s opening-round game between No. 9 Stockdale and No. 8 San Luis Obispo-Mission Prep.
The Driller girls will play Friday against the winner of Wednesday’s game between No. 9 Stockdale and No. 8 Fresno-Edison.
Bakersfield Christian, which will benefit from the return of star bigman Ben Yurosek from a minor knee injury last week, will host No. 16 Foothill on Tuesday in a rematch of last year’s Division IV championship. The Trojans won the game and went on to capture the CIF State Division-V title.
On the other side of the bracket is Garces, the No. 2, fresh off a dramatic overtime victory over Bakersfield High in the championship of the South Yosemite Conference tournament. The Rams will host No. 15 West in the opening round.
In Division II, Independence was granted the second seed and could meet third-seeded Centennial in the semifinals if they both win Thursday’s quarterfinal games. Both received a first-round bye.
Delano received the No. 2 seed in Division IV boys and will host No. 15 Orcutt Academy, with Arvin seeded second in Division III girls. The Bears will play No. 15 Fresno-Sunnyside at home on Wednesday. In Division V girls, East is seeded second and will host No. 15 Orosi.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.