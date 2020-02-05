Seedings for the first South Yosemite Conference basketball championships were unveiled Wednesday evening, cementing what many local fans felt already.
The Bakersfield High boys and girls basketball teams are the best in Kern County. Both received the top seed for the SYC tournament, which opens Saturday with play-in games.
Now it’s up to the Drillers to prove it on the court.
The BHS boys (18-5) will open play Monday at 7:30 p.m. at North against the winner of Saturday’s match-up between Ridgeview (6-16) and Golden Valley (6-16).
The Wolf Pack and Bulldogs will play at 5:30 p.m. at North, following the other boys play-in game matching Highland (9-13) and Tehachapi (6-17). Tipoff for that game is at 2:30 p.m.
Bakersfield Christian (16-5), the South Yosemite League boys champion, was seeded second and will play the winner of the Scots and Warriors at 6 p.m. on Monday at North.
The Driller girls squad (21-2) will play Monday at 7:30 in North’s old gym against the winner of Saturday’s game between South (3-16) and West (2-18), scheduled for 4 p.m. at North.
SYL girls champion Tehachapi (14-1) is the second seed and will play Garces (1-19) in North’s old gym on Monday at 6 p.m.
Games will run through Thursday with the girls championship at 6 p.m., and the boys at 7:30.
Seeding for the Central Section playoffs is scheduled for Feb. 15, with first-round games scheduled for Feb. 18-19.
(0) comments
