Working as bookends to the quarterfinals, Alyssa Valdivia and Josiah Hill reached the semifinals, highlighting a busy Day 2 at the CIF State Wrestling Championships at Mechanic Bank Arena.
Valdivia got things started with a dominant performance in her girls 106-pound quarterfinal. The Frontier junior built a 10-0 lead before putting on the finishing touches by pinning Santa Cruz’s Greta Gustafson 27 seconds into the third period.
“It was good to get the pin,” said Valdivia, who missed all last season with an ankle injury. “Just one match at a time is what I’m doing and getting that pin meant a lot.”
The top-seeded Valdivia will now face No. 4 Emelie Gonzalez of El Monte-Arroyo in the semifinals on Saturday afternoon.
“It feels great because not everyone gets a chance to be here,” said Valdivia, who finished third in the state at 116 pounds as a freshman. “To be one of the girls lucky enough to be here is amazing.”
Hill, who finished seventh last year at state, closed things out in his match, pinning Arturo Ojeda of San Jacinto with 44 seconds left in his quarterfinal match that featured two stoppages for injuries.
“I think the difficult thing was keeping myself calm and collected because I think I was so ready to go,” Hill said. "And to tell myself to just wrestle smart.”
Leading 3-2 after the first period, Hill took control of the match in the second, nearly pinning Ojeda. Hill scored an escape, takedown, reversal and a near fall to push his lead to 11-2.
“I realized that I was lacking a little bit in my fortitude (in my last match Thursday),” Hill said. “So I got some good rest and I prayed and talked to my family.”
Hill also received inspiration from a letter written to him by his older sister, Kylah.
“I just received how much love and support I have,” said Hill, who will face No. 4 Malachi Lyles from Lakewood-Mayfair in Saturday’s semifinals. “People were texting me and telling me ‘good job.’ And I think that put in my head again that, yes, I’m doing this for myself, but I have so much support out there.”
Unfortunately, in between Valdivia and Hill’s success was filled with disappointment. Of the nine area wrestlers that reached the quarterfinals, seven lost.
The silver lining is that they all can all medal with a solid showing in Saturday’s consolation bracket. Eight boys and nine girls are still alive to place, and all will be in action Saturday morning.
Included in that list is Garces freshman Tye Monteiro, who finished fifth at last weekend’s Central Section Masters.
Monteiro lost to Gilroy’s Chase Saldate, the nation’s top-ranked wrestler at 152 pounds in his only match of Thursday, and hasn’t lost since.
Monteiro’s string of victories includes four wins by fall, and he's now one win away from becoming the first Rams wrestler to place at state.
“This is amazing. It’s a great experience,” said Monteiro, who posted victories over the 18th, 12th and fourth-ranked wrestlers in the state among his four wins. “I didn’t expect it to happen like this. I thought I would wrestle close matches. But four pins in a row, I’m just trying to keep it rolling.”
