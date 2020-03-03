The Bakersfield High girls basketball team never hit full throttle on Tuesday night, but even running at three-quarter speed is plenty on most nights.
The Drillers showcased that ability with a convincing 48-32 victory over Woodland Hills-El Camino Real in the opening round of the CIF Southern California Regional playoffs.
“Obviously as a coach , you want every possession to go picture perfect, but it didn’t go that way,” BHS coach Rashaan Shehee said. “But my girls played hard and they were able to pull out the victory.”
BHS (29-2), which captured its third straight Central Section championship on Saturday night, used a 12-2 spurt in the fourth quarter on Tuesday to put the game out of reach.
“I thought our condition was the difference in the second half,” Shehee said. “That’s pretty much been the way it’s been for us this season. That’s usually when our conditioning takes effect.”
Eric Hayden finished with a team-high 12 points to lead a balanced scoring attack. Ray Vaughn and Anaya Sanders added nine points apiece for the Drillers, who advance to play the winner of No. 6 Chula Vista-Mater Dei Catholic and No. 11 Los Angeles-Hamilton.
Hayden got things started early with eight first-quarter points. Vaughn added five points in the opening period as BHS took a 15-6 lead.
But El Camino Real began to chip away at the lead, thanks to 10 points by Jaylee Hall, and trailed 26-18 at the break.
Two 3-pointers by Rebecca Saidoff pulled the Conquistadores (23-8) to within five points midway through the third quarter. But Bakersfield responded with a run of its own, and moved ahead 46-36 on a 3-pointer by Alexis Killebrew with 10 seconds left in the quarter.
But the Drillers regained momentum in the fourth quarter, sparked by a steal, and three-point play by Taylor Linzie to open the fourth quarter to ignite a 12-2 run.
