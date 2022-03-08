Driller football standout Rogers commits to Washington

To say Tybo Rogers is a hot commodity shouldn’t be too much of a surprise, even if you missed an opportunity to watch Bakersfield High’s talented junior running back in action last season.
One glance at his Twitter account the past few months was evidence enough. With offers from just about every imaginable NCAA Division I school on the West Coast, it wasn’t a matter of if he’d sign, but when.
That time came late Monday night when the 16-year-old Rogers announced his commitment to play football at the University of Washington in 2023.
“Going through the process I was nervous, but also excited,” Rogers said. “I was also excited because I wanted to get it all over with. I just really wanted to get it over with, really. I’m just ready to get ready for my next season and not have to worry about any more recruitment or talking to other coaches. Now I just have to talk to one.”
His relationship with the Huskies’ coaching staff, which is led by former Fresno State coach Kalen DeBoer who was hired in November, was one of the biggest selling points for the program.
“I picked Washington because of how real the coaching staff was with me,” said Rogers, who is planning to graduate early following the 2022 season and enroll at Washington to get a head start on the next year. “They weren’t just telling me all the things that I wanted to hear, they were also telling me the pros and cons of going there.”
Rogers was extended an offer a few months ago, but his decision to head to Seattle was solidified after attending the school’s Junior Day on Jan. 29.
“I did my research and everything, so it was really a no-brainer once I found out about their academics, and great coaching staff,” Rogers said. “I really liked the city, and how it’s colder, and they have a nice stadium, too.”
Rogers will join another former Driller, junior Cameron Williams, who is a starting defensive back at Washington, and will also embark on a similar journey as his current coach, Rashaan Shehee, who starred for the Huskies, rushing for 2,150 yards and 27 touchdowns from 1994-97, before playing a couple of seasons in the NFL with the Kansas City Chiefs.
“A lot of people thought I had something to do with him going there, but I really didn’t,” Shehee said. “I was as surprised as anyone when I found out he was committing. But I think it’s a great opportunity and I couldn’t be happier for him.”
Rogers is coming off a stellar season, his first played primarily as a running back. Prior to 2021, his role was as a slot and wide receiver. He had 13 carries for 93 yards and 13 catches for 159 yards and two TDs in four games during the COVID-shortended spring schedule last year.
But this year, with Shehee as offensive coordinator and later as head coach, Rogers thrived as the team’s primary ball-carrier.
The 6-foot, 188-pounder rushed for 1,246 yards and 10 scores, averaging 11.7 yards per carry, made 31 receptions for 614 yards and six touchdowns., and returned a kickoff for another score.
Rogers led the Drillers to the Central Section Division II title game and was named the BVarsity All-Area co-offensive player of the year.
“He’s just so explosive,” Shehee said. “He has that burst when he hits a hole and it makes him a threat anytime he touches the ball.”
That explosiveness was demonstrated in the team’s lopsided season-opening loss at Los Alamitos. Rogers rushed for 197 yards, had another 80 receiving and 40 in return yards for a total of 317 against one of the state’s elite teams.
The performance was a tremendous confidence boost for Rogers.
“I had a pretty good game against some high recruits,” Rogers said. “and that’s when I started feeling like, ‘OK, I can do this.’”
After the team recovered from a three-week hiatus due to a COVID-19 breakout, Rogers began to hit his stride in Southwest Yosemite League play and the playoffs. He had 144 yards rushing and two touchdowns in a win over Stockdale, and 268 yards and three touchdowns on the ground at Visalia-Central Valley Christian a few weeks later.
As impressive as his stats were last season, Shehee believes Rogers is only going to get better.
“Last year was his first year as a running back, so he’s still learning,” Shehee said. “So it’s scary how good he can be. I’m looking forward to seeing what he can do this year.”