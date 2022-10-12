Dominance on display at second SYVL cross-country meet of the year

There were few, if any, surprises at the second South Yosemite Valley League cross-country meet of the season, but that did little to detract from the luster of dominant performances in the boys and girls varsity races.
For the second time in two weeks, the Bakersfield High boys squad swept the top-6 finishes, and Highland’s dynamic duo of Mia Torrecillas and Lianna Guerra went 1-2 in the girls race at Ridgeview.
Drillers junior Anthony Cadena crossed the finish line first in 18:08, but his victory was of the team variety, with he and five teammates circling the 3.5-mile course in unison before breaking ranks toward the end.
Cadena, along with teammates Richard Rangel (18:13), Daniel Hall (18:22), Alex Valencia (18:23), Landon Noel (18:32) and Erick Fercano (18:50) finished with 15 points, well ahead of the host Wolf Pack (57). Independence was third with 63, followed by Highland 102. Bakersfield Christian did not field a complete team.
“Overall, I think we’re getting progressively better this season,” Cadena said. “We just need to work harder at the end to get to some of the goals that we set in the beginning of the season.”
Torrecillas and Guerra cruised to the top two finishes to help the Scots girls secure the team victory with 37 points, just six points better than Independence. Bakersfield High was third (56), followed by Ridgeview with 106. BCHS did not field a complete squad.
“We really push each other and we just make sure that we’re supportive of each other, whichever way (we finish),” Torrecillas said. “We love to race each other, we’re teammates and are very supportive of each other. It’s really nice to have a teammate that’s able to stay up with you and help me get faster.”
Guerra agreed, and added that Wednesday’s race provided another tune-up toward bigger goals later in the season.
“Of course, every race I’m just trying to get better and faster,” Guerra said. “Of course, in the league meets, I try to treat them, not as practice, but a way to help prepare for (Woodward Park, home of the Central Section and CIF State Championships in Fresno).”
Independence's Elena Baltazar was third (20:05), followed by teammates Natalie Flores (21:10) and Trinity McLean (21:12). Bakersfield's Bobbi Lizarraga was sixth in 21:40.
Wednesday also showcased what Highland is capable of as a team. In the first SYVL meet of the year, the Scots suffered through a pair of injuries and transportation troubles, and were unable to field a full squad.
“I’m feeling pretty good about today,” Torrecillas said. “We were just try to keep the same pace and make sure we’re progressively getting faster each mile.”