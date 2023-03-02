 Skip to main content
Desert boys basketball team crowned co-champions after unusual make-up game

Makeup game photo

The Desert Scorpions were crowned co-champions of the CIF Central Section Division V boys basketball playoffs after meeting Madera South for a make-up game at Centennial Thursday night.

 Henry Greenstein / The Californian

Under the bright lights at Fresno's Selland Arena last Saturday, the Madera South boys basketball team rejoiced after a comeback win over McFarland secured them the title of CIF Central Section Division V champions. Seniors Michael Rivera and Daniel Valdez combined for 48 points to lift the Stallions to victory.

In a mostly empty gym at Centennial High Thursday night, Desert engaged in a much more muted celebration. The Scorpions had just beaten Madera South — not the same Stallions team, but a younger squad that started three freshmen and two sophomores — 82-60, earning the unusual label of "co-champions" to share with their opponents.

