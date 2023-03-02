Desert boys basketball team crowned co-champions after unusual make-up game

Under the bright lights at Fresno's Selland Arena last Saturday, the Madera South boys basketball team rejoiced after a comeback win over McFarland secured them the title of CIF Central Section Division V champions. Seniors Michael Rivera and Daniel Valdez combined for 48 points to lift the Stallions to victory.
In a mostly empty gym at Centennial High Thursday night, Desert engaged in a much more muted celebration. The Scorpions had just beaten Madera South — not the same Stallions team, but a younger squad that started three freshmen and two sophomores — 82-60, earning the unusual label of "co-champions" to share with their opponents.
"It felt great for us to get the opportunity after everything that happened, to play the game," Desert coach Phil Pleasant said. "And that's all the kids wanted. The kids just wanted to play the game, and we just thank CIF for giving us that opportunity."
No. 1 Desert and No. 13 Madera South had been slated for a semifinal matchup in Edwards late last week, before weather-related travel issues forced the Scorpions to forfeit ahead of Saturday's title game. That gave the Stallions their berth in the championship, which they won. But the section greenlit a make-up game so that once Madera South got knocked out of the state playoffs by Ripon Christian on Tuesday, the Scorpions got a chance to share the section title.
Centennial athletic director Tom Haskell told The Californian in a text message that he got a call from the section on Wednesday morning asking if he could provide a neutral site.
The Desert girls soccer team had experienced similar travel-related postponements to its boys basketball counterpart, but eventually made it to Fresno-McLane for a 6-2 semifinal loss Monday. The Highlanders then beat Rosamond Tuesday and lost a state playoff game at Merced-Stone Ridge Christian Wednesday in a jam-packed week, allowing the rest of the CIF playoffs to continue as normal.
Pleasant, meanwhile, had to get his team motivated and ready to play after being idle, practicing on and off, since beating Coalinga on Feb. 17.
"We really didn't know how to take this, to be really honest with you," Pleasant said. "But like I said, we're glad that we played the game."
Madera South, led by freshman Maurice Snowden — one of just two players who also appeared in the championship game on Saturday — kept the game close until early in the second quarter, when the Stallions tied it up at 18-18.
"The kids, once they found out that they (weren't) playing the seniors, you could tell the first half they were a little dead," Pleasant said.
Desert eventually picked up the pace, responding with a 14-4 run midway through the second quarter, then doubled up Madera South in an increasingly lopsided third period to put the game out of reach.
Senior captain Derek Pangilinan led the Scorpions with 20 points, 14 of which came in the first half before he sat a chunk of the second, and fellow senior Trent Burton and junior Boden Williams also reached double figures.
Desert spent minimal time in its halfcourt offense, getting in transition repeatedly against the undermanned Stallions.
"I changed my whole game plan," Pleasant said. "Being that they had the seniors out, I decided we're just gonna get up and down the court, and it seemed to work for us."
Williams hurt his leg in the final moments of the game and had to be helped off by two teammates, casting a pall over the postgame festivities. The Desert players got the CIF's traditional championship plaque, presented by Central Section Assistant Commissioner Matt Sozinho, while their fellow champions from Madera South swiftly left the gym.
Thursday's game prompted social media speculation about the prospect of McFarland getting its own chance to share the title.
McFarland Unified School District Superintendent Aaron Resendez deferred comment on the Desert-Madera South game to the CIF, but added a message of congratulations to the Cougars boys basketball team and the local community.
"We believe that we are on a path to continued success for our basketball program," he wrote. "Our coaches will keep preparing our student-athletes so they can have more opportunities to play on the big stage and represent McFarland."
