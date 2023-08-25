West vs Delano football

West High's Kahil Vaughn (2) fights through the tackle of Delano's Edward Rodriguez (18).

 Joe Bergman / For The Californian

Listening to Delano coach Frank Gonzales talk following the Tigers non-league game against West on Thursday night, one would have thought his team had just suffered a bad loss.

That wasn’t the case though. Delano (2-0) claimed a convincing 21-10 victory over the host Vikings, but Gonzales felt his team didn’t play up to its capabilities.