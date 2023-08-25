Listening to Delano coach Frank Gonzales talk following the Tigers non-league game against West on Thursday night, one would have thought his team had just suffered a bad loss.
That wasn’t the case though. Delano (2-0) claimed a convincing 21-10 victory over the host Vikings, but Gonzales felt his team didn’t play up to its capabilities.
The Tigers battled back from an early 10-0 deficit and dominated the final three quarters of action.
“I’m not very happy,” Gonzales said. “I think we could play a lot better on both sides of the ball. I think we were very sloppy in the beginning of the game. We left too many things out on the field. We need to get better at a lot of places.”
The key to the victory was the stellar play of Delano’s defense, which held West to 54 nets yards for the game.
The Tigers aggressive “D” sacked West quarterback Elias Gurrola five times and had two interceptions.
Victor Arroyo and Paul Garcia had two sacks each for Delano.
The catalyst for the Tigers offense was quarterback Eduardo Silva, who had three touchdowns (two rushing and one passing) in the comeback win.
West (0-2) completely controlled the first quarter, taking the opening kickoff and driving 57 yards on 10 plays for a touchdown. The drive consisted of all runs except for a pass interference penalty against Delano that setup a three-yard TD run by fullback Jack Parks.
After a quick three-and-out by the Tigers, the Vikings second possession of the game stalled, and the two teams ended up exchanging punts.
However, Delano’s punt attempt from its own 29-yardline was blocked. West capitalized on the excellent field position and upped its lead to 10-0 on a 38-yard field goal by Fabian Ramos with 7:01 remaining in the first half.
“They’re very physical and they brought it to us,” Gonzales said.
Having had the ball for only six plays in the game up to that point, the Tigers offense finally got moving.
Delano drove 52 yards on 12 plays for a touchdown, that came via a 10-yard pass from Silva to his favorite target Edward Rodriguez.
Holding the Vikings to negative five yards in the second half, the Tigers offense continually worked with good field position during third and fourth quarters.
That led to a pair of short touchdown runs by Silva in the third quarter, that gave the Tigers a stranglehold on the lead.
“We had to go back to our basics, clean up our blocking roles,” Gonzales said. “Our kids were there. We were just missing blocks here and there. They kind of figured it out.”
Despite the setback West coach Derrick Dunham took some positives away from the game.
“We improved from last week,” Dunham said. “…That’s a great Delano team. Hets off to them. Dadgum it, we were up 10-0 and they came back, and they got everything going right. We’re young so we’re learning as we go. I’m very proud of the kids. They battled for four quarters.”
Silva finished 9 of 14 for 86 yards passing. The senior signal caller rushed 17 times for 69 yards.
Rodriguez had four receptions for 55 yards.
Parks led West in rushing with 48 yards on 16 carries. Gurrola was 1 of 6 for seven yards passing.
“We had a good scheme going there for a while,” Dunham said. “Our youth showed in the second half. Maybe conditioning a little bit too. But we’ll figure it all out in the bye week and get ready for Mira Monte.”