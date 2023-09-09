In a game between two evenly matched teams, it all came down to which one made fewer mistakes.
Delano and Golden Valley slugged it out for four grueling quarters of old-fashioned hard-nosed football.
But thanks in large part to winning the turnover battle by a four to zero margin, the visiting Tigers came out on top, 15-14, on Friday night.
Trailing 14-8 with 8:33 remaining in the game, Delano (4-0) took possession at midfield after a short punt and then methodically marched 51 yards on nine plays to score the game winning touchdown on an 11-yard scamper by quarterback Eduardo Silva.
“They have some athletes, and we knew we had to stop them,” Delano coach Frank Gonzales said. “Our defense stepped up. Our offense did what they needed to do. If you win by one or you win by 30 it’s still a win. My hat’s off to Golden Valley. They played tough and I know they are going to go deep in the playoffs when they get there.”
Golden Valley, which got a tremendous effort from its defense the entire night, led most of the game.
However, it was Delano the struck first, scoring a touchdown on the game’s first possession. The Tigers missed the ensuing point PAT.
Their 6-0 lead was short-lived as the Bulldogs (1-2) answered immediately scoring on an explosive 73-yard touchdown run by Dominick “Tre” Thompson two plays later.
Golden Valley held onto its one-point advantage until the second play of the second quarter when the snap from center sailed over the head of its punter and through the back of the end zone, resulting in a safety.
After quickly forcing the Tigers to punt, the Bulldogs regained the lead again on a 35-yard touchdown pass from Nate Abbott to Marco Salazar.
With its defense continually putting tremendous pressure on Silva, while regularly stuffing Delano’s running game, it looked in control holding a 14-8 lead heading to the fourth quarter.
The Bulldogs had several chances to extend their advantage late in the first half and throughout out the third quarter but fumbled the ball away three times during that time span.
With just over a minute left until intermission, Abbott broke free for a 29-yard run that gave Golden Valley a first-and-10 on the Tigers 11-yardline.
But two plays later Abbott couldn’t handle the shotgun snap and Delano jumped on the loose ball, ending the Bulldogs scoring threat.
The talented Abbott had a good night running the ball and while playing defense was in on several of Golden Valley’s six sacks of Silva.
Unfortunately for the Bulldogs the 6-foot-2, 200-pound senior signal caller had a tough night hanging onto the football, fumbling the ball away four times, including as Golden Valley was attempting to reclaim the lead during one final ditch two-minute drill.
“The game went as we thought it would go, as far as them being tough and being a tough opponent,” Golden Valley coach James Cain said. “…At the end of the day, they’re too good of a team to make the mistakes (that we made). We turned the ball over tonight and they capitalized on it. Shout out to them but I’m proud of my boys and their effort.”
Delano, which also played stout defense all night, was slow and steady on the offense, mainly running the ball but mixing in an occasional pass.
Silva ran 20 times for 50 yards with two touchdowns. He would have had 47 more yards except for being tackled behind the line of scrimmage seven times.
The Tigers senior quarterback was 9 of 17 for 56 yards passing.
Abbott, a dynamic two-way threat, rushed for 90 yards on 18 carries while completing 4 of 12 pass attempts for 66 yards.
Thompson finished with a game-high 130 yards rushing on 12 carries.
Gonzales was pleased with the victory but still feels that his undefeated team needs to improve in some areas with the start of league play in two weeks.
“We didn’t quit,” Gonzales said. “Our kids are resilient. A lot of these kids have been here since they were sophomores. We’ve been in these battles already before. These kids are battle tested. I’m proud of them. I’m happy we were able to come out with a win, but we still have a lot of things to clean up.”