Delano holds off Golden Valley in physical battle, 22-15

DELANO — On First Responders Night at Gene Beck Stadium, it was fitting that the honorees on duty had a busy night Thursday night at Delano High.
An emotionally charged and physical contest, the game was called with 35 seconds remaining with the Tigers ahead 22-15 as paramedics attended to an injured Bulldog player for the second time in the final 7 minutes of play.
Golden Valley junior Dominick Thompson was knocked to the ground along his team’s sideline just moments earlier trying to stop an interception return by Jayden Gurrola that dashed the Bulldogs’ hopes for a dramatic comeback. After the play, several on visiting side of the field complained about an illegal hit.
Delano coach Frank Gonzales Jr. said he did not see the play, but made it clear that if there was any wrongdoing by one of his players that there would be consequences.
“You know, I can’t comment on a lot of things until I watch the film,” Gonzales said. “But that is not who we want to be and that is not the program that we want to be."
Moments before Thompson’s injury, the Bulldogs (2-2) had just pulled within seven points with a 20-yard touchdown pass from Rafael Valderrama to Nick Abbott, with the pair teaming up on a two-point conversion with 54 seconds to play.
But after Golden Valley recovered an onside kick, Valderrama’s desperation pass was intercepted by Gurrola, who returned it 75 yards for an apparent touchdown. The play was called back due to a penalty, and chaos ensued as EMTs were called to the field to attend to Thompson. After officials conferred with both coaches on the field, the decision was made to stop the game and the final seconds were run off with each team on the opposite sidelines.
Injuries — on both sides — became a factor early when Delano’s star sophomore running back Roberto Garcia suffered an apparent head injury playing defense late in the first quarter. After laying on the field for a few moments, he jogged off the field, but did not return to action.
His replacement, senior Denny Pena, carried the load for his team the rest of the way, finishing with a game-high 114 yards on 22 carries and what turned out to be the difference — an 8-yard scoring run that gave Delano (3-1) a 20-7 lead with 9:01 to play.
“We practice that every week,” said Gonzales of overcoming potential injuries. “We have two running backs. We have 1A and 1B, that’s the way I look at it. RG is something special and Pena is, too. He just comes every day and practices hard. And I have to give a shout out to our offensive line. Those guys picked it up, when they needed to pick it up … overall I’m pleased with our offensive line play, we just need to figure out some things throwing the ball. We’ll get there.”
After a Golden Valley interception gave the Tigers the ball back, Bulldogs senior linebacker Adrian Arjon was injured following a 5-yard run by Pena with 7:05 to play. Arjon was attended to by paramedics on the field for several minutes and was eventually transported via ambulance to a hospital for further evaluation.
When play resumed, Arjon’s junior brother, Emilio, energized his team with two straight tackles, and Golden Valley forced a punt. But a personal foul on the return backed the Bulldogs up to their own 3-yard line, and three plays later, Valderrama was sacked in the end zone for a safety, extending Delano’s lead to 22-7 with 4:10 to play.
After forcing Delano to punt, the Bulldogs took over and moved the ball 60 yards on six plays, capped by Valderrama’s TD throw to Abbott, and Emilio Arjon recovered the ensuing onside kick at the 48 to give his team one last chance.
“That’s just something we teach to our boys about growing,” said Golden Valley coach James Cain of his team’s late rally. “Not just this year, but in previous years, we’ve had an attitude and then just decide to quit when things get tough. And we’ve preached to our boys all summer, and since January, honestly. Let's work through the tough stuff, and they’ve shown that the whole season.”
But after an incomplete pass, Valderrama’s next throw fell short of its intended target and Gurrola picked it off at his own 25 and raced to the opposite end zone.
Valderrama finished 10 of 21 passing for 171 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. Abbott had five catches for 116 yards, with TyJon Jones adding 40 yards on three catches. Abbott’s younger brother, Nate, had a team-high 54 yards rushing on eight carries, including a 7-yard scoring run on his team’s opening possession.
“Ya, we lost a game tonight, but I truly felt like we had an opportunity to win this game,” Cain said. “It wasn’t something they did, it was all the things that we didn’t do. So again, no fight, no quit, you saw that at the end there, but it wasn’t enough, we fell short. We’re going to take this loss and it’s going to hurt for the weekend, but we’ll be ready next week.”
After the initial scoring drive, the Bulldogs were held scoreless for nearly three quarters, despite driving deep into Tigers’ territory twice in the first half. Golden Valley missed a 20-yard field goal attempt and came up short on a fourth-and-four from the Delano 10 in the final seconds of the second quarter.
“We did some things different this week and changed some things up because we knew they were going to be a strong running team,” said Gonzales, whose team gave up several big rushing touchdowns in a 41-27 loss at North last week. “You know they’ve run all over everyone that they’ve played. We knew coming in that we had to make sure we were properly aligned.”
After falling behind early, the Tigers responded with a scoring drive of their own, capped by a 28-yard touchdown pass from Eddie Silva to George Inguito on a third-and-17 play with 3:40 left in the first quarter. Silva lofted the pass over the defender and Inguito made an over-the-shoulder catch before trotting into the end zone to tie the game at 7-7.
The two connected again on Delano’s first drive of the second half, this time on a 10-yard pass play to make it 14-7 with 5:43 left in the third quarter.
Silva finished 8 of 9 passing for 72 yards, with Inguito accounting for five catches for 60 yards.
“It was a hard fought game,” Gonzales Jr. said. “Again another physical game. We’ve had four physical games in a row. So hats off to those guys. Golden Valley brought it to us again. Our defensive line played better. We just challenged the kids and they rose to the occasion."