 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Delano holds off Golden Valley in physical battle, 22-15

DELANO — On First Responders Night at Gene Beck Stadium, it was fitting that the honorees on duty had a busy night Thursday night at Delano High.

An emotionally charged and physical contest, the game was called with 35 seconds remaining with the Tigers ahead 22-15 as paramedics attended to an injured Bulldog player for the second time in the final 7 minutes of play.

Coronavirus Cases