If Del Oro’s first varsity football game is any indication, brighter days are ahead.
The Suns had a firsthand look at what a difference a year can make, with visiting Sanger West providing the blueprint in a 61-0 victory on Friday night, the school’s first win in program history.
“Just talking to the other coach right now, he said ‘I get it, I see what you’re going through. It’s exactly what we went through, those growing pains,’” first-year Del Oro coach Pete Hernandez said. “‘If you continue to fight the good fight, you guys are going to get better.’” And I fully, whole-heartedly believe that.”
The Hornets, who were 0-10 in its first varsity season last year, opened its second campaign with a dominating performance from the opening kickoff, capitalizing on several mistakes from an inexperienced Del Oro lineup to put the game out of reach early.
“Having a lack of leadership kind of hinders us in ways, but more in terms of just numbers (of players), and we’re just very young kids right now,” Hernandez said. “They’re learning and they’re trying hard. But this is a varsity game, and it’s very fast and at times it’s going to be a little more than they can handle. They’re going to learn, they’re going to get better and then we’re going to improve.”
While the Suns’ offense struggled to move the ball all night, the team did have its moments, highlighted by a diving catch by sophomore Adrian Gracian on a pass from Keenan Starling for a game-high 19 yards and a rare first down near midfield.
Unfortunately, Del Oro was sacked the next two plays, and then following a false start, the drive halted with an incomplete pass and an ensuing punt.
“At times it’s really difficult to overcome the things that you don’t really have right now at the moment,” Hernandez said. “I mean we’re going to get those things, we’re working on those things, but right now it was a little hard to overcome.”
Trying to navigate through those types of obstacles is something Sanger West coach Rob Thompson can relate to.
“I understand what that coach is going through, and I feel for him,” Thompson said. “Last year was just so tough. We were having to teach them new things … and obviously that doesn’t happen overnight, so we’ve grown a lot.”
The Hornets led 19-0 at the end of the first quarter and built the lead to 47-0 by the half on the strength of a potent passing attack powered by junior quarterback Arion Ciato.
Ciato threw for 224 yards and four scores on 10 for 224 passing, and also ran 47 yards for a touchdown. It was a far cry from last year’s season opener, a 58-0 loss at Sanger.
“I’ve been waiting for a while for this one,” Rob Thompson said. “It’s a breath of fresh air, man. It’s been a whole year, we’ve been waiting for that one. The kids have been grinding really hard. We didn’t have seniors last year and that was a big toll on us.”
The Hornets finished with nine sacks and forced four turnovers, with senior Elpidio Gamez returning an interception 30 yards for a score to give his team a 13-0 lead with 7:51 left in the opening quarter. Gamez also returned a punt 42 yards for a touchdown midway through the second quarter.
“The guys bought in,” Thompson said. “It would have been really easy after an 0-10 season to jump ship, and we didn’t have guys transferring out, we didn’t have none of that. We actually had more guys come out. Last year we had 33 guys, this year we have 52. So we’re growing and the program’s growing in the right direction, obviously, the way we played tonight. I'm excited, man.”
Despite the final score, the Suns generated its most excitement on defense.
Kenny Cross made a leaping interception to halt a Sanger West drive midway through the first quarter, the team blocked two extra points and also held the Hornets out of the end zone after they had drove to the Suns’ 8-yard line.
“You have to understand that we’re mostly sophomores,” Hernandez said. “And I have about five or six guys that played so many different (positions), and just played their hearts out. And that is an absolute thing to grow on. And if we can get others to follow them, we’re going to be amazing in the future. So ya, I’ll take that any day.”