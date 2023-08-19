Del Oro vs Sanger West

Del Oro’s Richard Romero (8) looks for an opening against Sanger West in Friday's first varsity game in school history.

 Joe Bergman / For The Californian

If Del Oro’s first varsity football game is any indication, brighter days are ahead.

The Suns had a firsthand look at what a difference a year can make, with visiting Sanger West providing the blueprint in a 61-0 victory on Friday night, the school’s first win in program history.

Tags

Recommended for you