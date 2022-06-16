Del Oro athletics staff gets the ball rolling

Del Oro, the newest addition to the Kern High School District, may not have a true home game in football or volleyball until the fall season is winding down. The newly minted Suns won't play at the varsity level until at least next year, either.
But Athletic Director Shannon Secrist and Assistant Principal Chris Sanchez hope they have already laid the groundwork for a strong sports program that will help unite its slice of southeast Bakersfield.
“I’m out everywhere in the community, going to the small convenience stores on the corner," Sanchez said. "We’ve been out on Planz and Cottonwood with a popup tent giving out flyers.”
Del Oro is slated to open this fall at Panama Lane and Cottonwood Road, with 919 freshmen and sophomores as of Wednesday, drawn from boundaries that were previously split between Arvin, Golden Valley, Mira Monte and South high schools.
Twenty-four athletes are already wrapping up their second week of football practice under former West, Frontier and Ridgeview head coach Rich Cornford. Another chunk of the student population will begin running with cross-country coach Adam Setser next week.
"They’re very eager to learn," Secrist said. "They understand that they are the new face on campus. They don’t have anybody higher than them to look up to.”
Cornford brings 29 years of experience to the brand-new program — he estimates 80 percent of his charges have never played football.
“Getting later in my career," Cornford said, "the desire to start a school, create the culture at that school and just be able to pick my coaching staff from ground zero was just a huge appeal to me.”
The identity of the team, Cornford said, is inspired by the values of the late Arvin coach Chuck Chamberlain.
"They play tough, they compete every snap," Cornford said. "And you know when you go into a game with us, then it’s gonna be a physical game.”
He has brought along some familiar faces: the Suns' coaching staff of four includes Cornford's son who played for him at Frontier, plus Cartez Donald and Daron Mackey, members of the landmark 2005 West team that won a D-II section title. The staff will inevitably expand with the student body but for now faces a long-term project.
“Every step that we take as a coach, you need to get better today," Cornford said, "but you also need to look at, ‘Will this make me better four years from now?’”
Secrist said that Del Oro's teams are expected to begin play at the varsity level in 2023-24, when the school has juniors for the first time. By 2024-25, it will have a full complement of students, and Sanchez expects a total enrollment around the size of Centennial's (about 2,100).
The process of building Del Oro athletics began in September with Sanchez's appointment as assistant principal of administration, after six years in the same role at Centennial. He set about scheduling games and ordering athletic supplies, using recent school openings like Independence as a model. Scheduling was particularly challenging given that few teams want to lock in a lone non-varsity football game, and that the Suns' facilities won't be done until later this year, with "home" games scattered around south Bakersfield.
Then, after Secrist followed Principal Gail Bentley from Foothill in February to take the AD job, it was time to design uniforms for every sport in the Suns' golden aesthetic — in smaller sizes, he noted, because the school only has freshmen and sophomores.
“We were involved from the belts to the stripes to the names to the size of the numbers to the color combinations," Sanchez said.
The process of hiring coaches is still ongoing, Secrist added, with an immediate opening for volleyball in the fall.
"We’re looking for people that have a story to tell," Sanchez said. "We’re trying to bring the most diversified staff together that Bakersfield has ever seen.”
He mentioned that other coaches include Pete Hernandez for baseball, Pete Lango for softball and Ramon Cardenas for boys basketball.
“I just want to see the connection between the players and coaches," Secrist said. "Are they feeding into the system? Are they giving everything they have? Are they going to fight for the coach and win for the coach?”
With the imminent league realignment, Del Oro's teams will face off against Arvin, Foothill, Golden Valley and Mira Monte in the South Yosemite Horizon League.
The first day of instruction at Del Oro is Aug. 17.