Defensive breakdowns hamper CSUB baseball in 20-6 loss to Hawaii

The Cal State Bakersfield baseball team has been plagued by defensive miscues all season, but Saturday afternoon's series closer against Hawaii brought that issue to the forefront.
A team-record eight errors put the Roadrunners in a hole early, and the Rainbow Warriors extended their lead to double digits in an 11-run fourth inning en route to a 20-6 win over CSUB at Hardt Field.
Hawaii's opening run in the second inning, when Matt Wong came around to score from first base on a wayward pickoff attempt and a mistimed throw and catch from right field, typified CSUB's struggles in the field throughout the game. After a two-RBI single from Dallas Duarte (4-for-5, five RBIs), the Rainbow Warriors picked up their fourth run on a combination fielding-throwing error at third base.
"We need to stick our nose in there a little bit," CSUB coach Jeremy Beard said. "We need to anticipate a little bit better, expect baseballs. Those defenders are better than they're playing, and we know that, but you can't really put a finger on any one thing."
Duarte was Hawaii's most prolific hitter throughout, but the Rainbow Warriors got into more of a groove on offense as the game drew on. Hawaii still scored 15 earned runs despite the errors.
Matt Wong reached base five times on two walks, two singles and a drawn-out catcher's interference call in the third inning that helped extend a five-run frame for Hawaii. And Stone Miyao hit a fourth-inning grand slam that boosted Hawaii's lead to 13-1, and added two more hits on his way to a six-RBI day.
Connor Harrison picked up a win for Hawaii, while after transfer David Roderick made his first career start on the mound for CSUB, three relief pitchers had erratic outings before Taylor Ott and Kenny Johnson settled things down, allowing one run in the final five innings.
"When you get beat a little bit, then you really do a lot more self-reflecting," Beard said. "So I'm hoping that those are good learning moments for these guys, and they can use them to continue working hard."
AJ Miller provided CSUB's only run through seven innings on an RBI single to score Nick Salas in the bottom of the third, right before the fourth inning in which 12 Rainbow Warriors reached base.
Hawaii boosted its lead even further with an RBI double from Naighel Ali'i Calderon and a Cole Cabrera sacrifice fly in the fifth, then a series of six-inning singles.
But then, with Johnson providing a steady hand and Hawaii already up 20-1, the Roadrunners' offense finally loosened up late in the game against Harry Gustin and Ben Whipple. Nic Anderson-Vine brought home Andrew Allanson, then CSUB got back-to-back doubles and a Hawaii error in the eighth to make it 20-5. The Roadrunners tacked on one more in the ninth on a fielder's choice by Aaron Perez, who was 3-for-5 with two doubles to lead the team.
The Roadrunners, now 14-19 after the sweep, will travel to Pepperdine Tuesday.