Cal State Bakersfield women’s basketball held Grand Canyon to 13 points in the first half and outrebounded the Lopes by 19 to come away with a 51-37 win in the Icardo Center on Saturday afternoon.
The 37 points was a season-low total for GCU’s offense and a season-best for CSUB’s defense.
“We held it together with our defense, hitting some big-time, crucial shots, and just slowly chipping away,” CSUB head coach Greg McCall said.
Freshman Ashley Austin led CSUB (12-15, 8-6 Western Athletic) with 14 points, shooting 4-for-6 from 3-point range. Malayasia McHenry added 13 points and nine rebounds, while JJ Johnson scored seven points and had nine rebounds.
The Roadrunners only shot 34.5 percent from the field, but made up for it with 19 offensive rebounds and 22 second chance points. The team’s usual leading scorer, Alexxus Gilbert, made three of her 16 shots for six points.
Grand Canyon’s best offensive quarter was the third when the Lopes scored 14 points and shot 66.7 percent. GCU (6-18, 4-10) scored 23 points on 20.6 percent shooting during the rest of the game.
Part of the Lopes’ problem was that Laura Piera picked up two fouls in the first 1:22 of the game. She sat the rest of the first half. Piera had 12 of GCU’s 14 points in the third quarter.
“Just our defense, it’s what we do,” McCall said. “One thing we did this game was we did a really good job of boxing out and rebounding. It showed on the stats. … That was the key.”
Grand Canyon freshman and Bakersfield High graduate Taylor Caldwell scored two points, grabbed four rebounds and tallied two assists in her homecoming game.
