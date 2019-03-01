Everyone involved with the Cal State Bakersfield men’s basketball team seems to be in agreement that the Roadrunners have yet to play up to their potential this season. Maybe it’s happened for spurts of a few minutes at a time but not a full game.
“We haven’t gave anybody our best shot yet,” CSUB sophomore guard Jarkel Joiner said. “We’re just still working on the kinks.”
There have been plenty of adjustments throughout first 27 games of the year and the biggest one remaining, according CSUB’s coaches and players, has to do with the defense. They blamed the team’s five losses in the last six games on its defensive performance.
With just three regular season games left, CSUB’s adjusted defensive efficiency of 107.8 is its worst mark since 2011-12, according to Kenpom.com. The Roadrunners’ current 72.7 points per game allowed during conference play would be its worst for a season in six years in the WAC.
CSUB will face the WAC’s second-best offense during conference play — Grand Canyon — on Saturday at 6 p.m. at GCU Arena. That’ll be the next chance for the Roadrunners to gauge their defensive ability about a week and a half before the start of the WAC Tournament.
“That’s where we’re gonna focus first regardless because (head) coach (Rod Barnes) is a defensive minded coach and that’s the mentality of our program,” CSUB assistant coach Jeff Conarroe said. “Our best teams have been defensive oriented. Certainly, this team in particular has been better as far as rebounding and then offensively than other teams in the past. But when we would look at our weaknesses, we’re gonna start with our defensive effort and that certainly has to improve.”
The two main issues involving the defense have been intensity and focus, according to the players. Each person needs to be mentally “locked in” every play in a game, they said, and each member of the team has realized that.
With the pressure, mostly man-to-man, defense that CSUB runs, switching and help defense happens constantly. A wrong move or miscommunication can leave a shooter or lane open.
The Roadrunners’ opponents have shot an effective field goal percentage of 51.9 percent this season, according to Kenpom.com, which only keeps analytics for Division I games. That’s 233rd in the nation and worst since Barnes’ first year at the helm in 2011-12.
“We’re not gonna stop everybody every single time, but it’s how they get their buckets,” Joiner said. “... They’ve been getting buckets too easy on us and that’s not us.”
The baskets have also come at inopportune times.
In CSUB’s eight-point loss to Missouri-Kansas City on Feb. 16, the Roos scored on nine of their last 10 possessions.
“I don't think we’ve been good in key times,” Barnes said. “In key situations, I think it’s cost us.”
CSUB got away with some mistakes earlier in the year, Barnes said, but conference opponents know the Roadrunners well and capitalize.
It starts with Joiner, he said, since he’s typically defending the opponent’s point guard. Barnes was optimistic that Taze Moore and Darrin Person Jr. — two of the first players off the bench — returning to the lineup from injury and illness, respectively, will help with defensive success.
Conarroe and Joiner both separately mentioned that Tuesday’s practice was one of CSUB’s best of the year. The Roadrunners did defensive drills the entire time, Joiner said.
“Bakersfield is built off defense,” Joiner said. “We just need to get stops and look like our head coach out there, and we haven’t been looking like him. We just need to hammer down on defense.”
