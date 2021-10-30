Defending champions Sala and Limpias advance as Garces will send four players to Central Section girls tennis championships

Garces’ Jocie Sala and Kylee Limpias will have an opportunity to defend their Central Section doubles championship from the spring.
The pair advanced to next weekend’s section championships at Garces with two victories at the South Area tournament Saturday at Stockdale High.
The top-seeded Sala and Limpias opened the day with a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Chavez’s Kavanpreet Kaur and Daniela Franco, and then advanced as one of the top four finishers with a 6-0, 6-0 win over No. 9 Arianna Sullivan and Sierra Burnett from Ridgeview.
In singles play, the top four seeds, led by No. 1 Kelsey Abraham, advanced to next week’s section championships.
Abraham, who defeated Alizah Roman from Golden Valley, 6-0, 6-1 in Friday’s second-round match, cruised past No. 9 Karly Neptune from Stockdale, 6-0, 6-0 to reach the final four qualifying position.
Her Rams’ teammate Taylor Crider, seeded third, also advanced with a 6-2, 6-0 win over No. 6 Angela Rubio of Mira Monte. Crider defeated Sukham Kaur from Ridgeview, 6-1, 6-1 in Friday’s second-round match.
No. 2 Lauren Li from Stockdale and No. 3 Natalie Tun from Centennial round out the four section qualifiers.
Li beat South’s Maritsa Mendivel, 6-1, 6-0 on Friday, before advancing with a 6-0, 6-0 win over No. 10 Hayden Mauldin from Bakersfield. Tun won by identical scores, defeating Kasy Estrada from West, 6-1, 6-0 in her opener, and then posting a 6-0, 6-0 win over Bakersfield Christian’s Bella Benshoof, the No. 5 seed.
In other doubles action, No. 2 seeded Breanna Hiebert and Hannah Kratt of Bakersfield Christian also advanced after a pair of 6-0, 6-0 victories, first against Liauni Ando and Rachel Cubangbang from Chavez, before disposing of No. 7 Gemma Eddy and Gigi Antongiovanni from Garces.
Liberty’s Kiana Lua and Naomi Pevletich, the No. 3 seed, and their teammates, No. 5 Kailani Lua and Dilan Cook, round out the four qualifying teams.
Kiana Lua and Pavletich cruised past Arvin’s Sierra and Flores, 6-0, 6-0, and Maddie Tobias and Maia Cinquenami from Garces, 6-1, 6-0. Kailani Lua and Cook, the No. 5 seed, defeated Highland’s Mina Medel and Savanah Serrano, 6-1, 6-3, before upsetting No. 4 seeded Ajooni Behl and Rita Aziz from Stockdale, 6-0, 4-6, 6-3.