Boys basketball
Wasco 46, Kennedy 41
WHS (3-3, 2-0 SSL): Lopez 9 (6 asts), Romero 3, Perez 20, Chavez 2 (10 rebs), Watkins 8, Cordova 4.
JV: RFK d. WHS; FS: WHS d. RFK.
Garces 52, Frontier 27
GHS (7-3): Sakowski 8, D’Amato 10, Hatten 4, Cinquemani 3, Sill 7, Egbe 4, Reed 4, Campbell 2, Hughes 8, Torres 2
Girls soccer
Frontier 1, Garces 0
At Frontier
Goals: FHS: Hazel (unassisted). Shots on goal: FHS 13
GHS Shot on goal: 7. Saves: FHS: Harrelson 6, GHS: Giovanni 11. W-L: FHS (7-3, 1-0 SWYL), GHS (8-2-1, 0-1 SWYL). JV: FHS d. GHS 9-0.
