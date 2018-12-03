Boys basketball
Wasco 54, McFarland 45
At McFarland
WHS (1-4, 0-1 SSL): Lopez 4, Romero 5, Perez 20 (8 rebs), Chavez 2, Ruiz 2, Watkins 8 (9 rebs), Cordova 7, Cabrera 4, Damian 2.
JV, FS: MHS d. WHS.
Girls basketball
Stockdale 49, East 44
At East
SHS (3-3)—Jennings 19 (8 rebs, 4 blks, 5 stls), Exarchoulakos 10, Dzames 6, Tate 5, Nommensen 2, Burris 2, Felemi 2, Johnson 3.
EHS (2-1)—Ayala 3, Covarrubias 9, Mejorado 11 (11 rebs), Patterson 18 (6 ast), Landeros 3.
JV: SHS d. EHS. FS: EHS d. SHS.
Boys soccer
South 1, Ridgeview 0
At SHS; Halftime: 0-0.
SHS (3-2-1)—Goal: Manzo. Assist: Bravo. Saves: Baquedano 7.
JV: 0-0.
Girls soccer
Ridgeview 3, South 2
At RHS; Halftime: 1-1
RHS—Goals: Moran, Pyle, Macy. Assists: Gonzalez. SOG: 11. Saves: Carter 7.
JV: RHS 7, SHS 0.
East 5, Delano 0
At EHS; Halftime: 1-0.
DHS (0-6)—SOG: 2. Saves: 3.
EHS (3-0)—Goals: Baamuer 5. Assists: Esqueda, M.Garcia. SOG: 12. Saves: Lopez 2.
JV: EHS d. DHS.
