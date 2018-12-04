Girls soccer

Highland 3, Independence 1

At Highland

HHS (4-3)—Goals: Knox 2, Cleveland. Assists: Venegas 2. Saves: Anderson 5.

Golden Valley 3, North 1

At North

GVHS (1-5)—Goals: Hinajosa, Lopez, Arreola. Assists: Hinajosa, Santoyo, Garcia. Saves: Casas 6.

Frontier 2, Paso Robles 0

At Frontier; Halftime: 1-0.

PR (4-4)—Shots on goal: 7. Saves: Sisk 5, Avila 5.

FHS (4-2)—Goals: Franklin, Sizemore (both unassisted). Shots on goal: 12. Saves: Harrelson 8.

JV: FHS 2, PR 0. FS: PR 2, FHS 0.

Boys soccer

Arvin 5, Kennedy 0

At Arvin (2-2-1, 1-0 SSL)

JV: AHS 5, RFK 1

South 1, Centennial 0

At South

SHS (4-2-1): Goal: Bravo. Assist: Montes. Saves: Baquedano 2.

JV: SHS 1, CHS 1

Golden Valley 4, Liberty 0

At Golden Valley

GVHS (1-1)—Goals: Camacho 3, Celio. Assists: Singh, Barron, Campos, Melendez. Saves: Carrillo 3, Tirado 1.

JV: GVHS 1, LHS 1

Girls basketball

Shafter 47, Taft 34

THS (1-2)—Hamilton 7, Kozloski 6, Wells 6, Portenga 1, Mizener 2, Nevarez 3, Johnson 4.

SHS (2-1)—Birrueta 9, Ortiz 9, Alyssa 8, Chacon 7, Hanner 5, Denogean 4, Santos 3, Abigail Perez 2.

Kern Valley 78, Rosamond 45

At Rosamond

KVHS (5-1, 1-0 HDL): Hannah Hurley 37, Maddie Hurley 16, Hartman 10.

Boys basketball

Kern Valley 51, Rosamond 50

At KVHS (1-5, 1-0 HDL)—Points: Tito 6, Lee 3, Walker 17, Harris 6, Preston 13, Barton 6.

JV: KVHS 48, RHS 46

Stockdale 46, Mira Monte 41

At Stockdale

SHS (4-3)—Points: Jennings 18 (11 rebs), Dzames 7, Nommensen 7 (10 rebs), Tate 9, Felemi 5.

Girls wrestling

Golden Valley 48, South 30

101: Gomez, GV, d. Torres, fall 1:52; 106: Dominguez, GV, d. Parra, fall; 111: Ramirez, GV, d. Cobbins, fall; 116: Lupian, S, Cubillo, fall; 121: Mejia, GV, d. Torres, fall; 126: Gutierrez, S, d. Cerna, fall; 131: Hunter, GV, d. Rincon, fall; 137: Villanueva, GV, d. Breilen, 7-2; 143: Lefotu, GV, d. Diaz, fall; 150: Villa, S, won via forfeit; 160: Donis, S, d. Cortez, fall; 170: Lewis, GV, d. Patrick-Boone 9-1; 189: Osorio, GV, won via forfeit; 235: Chavez, S, d. Bullard, fall.

