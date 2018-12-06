Boys basketball
Lloyd Williams/KSFCU Shootout
At North
Bakersfield Christian 61, Independence 49
IHS: Carter 16, Ervin 12, Perry 7, Codamon 11, Shorter 2.
FHS: Henderson 10, Waller 26, Yurosek 15, Marantos 5, Latu 4.
Foothill 57, Ridgeview 43
RHS: Charles 9, Wright 15, Esparza 5, Birch 13, Cantu 2.
FHS: Turner 14, Phillips 25, Seals 5, Stingley 8, Davis 3, Valdez 2.
Liberty 53, North 51
NHS: Atkerson 14, Ferguson 9, Keys 11, Christopher 9, Gentry 2, Lewis 2, Mitchell 3.
LHS: Smith 10, Campbell 6, Hill 9, Batten 7, Gonzalez 10, Ochoa 3, Walton 6, Rigby 2.
Bakersfield 69, Stockdale 55
SHS: Jandog 14, Blanton 17, Duru 5, Mander 4, Likens 9, Sloan 2, Dunn 3.
BHS: Revecho 9, Reaves 4, Bikakis 15, Whatley 14, Geary 4, McGee 5, Olivas 8, Ackerman 6, Henry 4
Garces 42, Shafter 37
SHS: Luna 22, Sanchez 2, Fernandez 2, Ramirez 1, Bloemhof 6, Vander Poel 2.
GMHS: Sakowski 12, D’Amato 5, Hatten 3, Sill 4, Egbe 6, Reed 3, Campbell 2, Hughes 7.
Golden Valley 58, Tehachapi 55
THS: Lomonaco 4, Garcia 18, Betz 3, Carol 15, King 5, Bauer 2, Thompson 6.
GVHS: Betker 6, Sanambria 2, Doyel 3, Martinez 28, Hodges 9, Rivas 6, Bruley 4.
Girls basketball
Shafter Play with Honor Tournament
Shafter 63, South 17
SHS: Points: Birrueta 19, Aguilar 5, Hanner 5, Santos 2, Guerrero 6, Ortiz 3, Denogean 4, Alyssa Perez 7, Chacon 3, Abigail Perez 6.
East 57, Rosamond 46
EHS: Ayala 2, Covarrubias 4, Pratt 2, Mejorado 23, Patterson 24, Rodriguez 2.
RHS: Borrego 15, Marquez 12, Fetters 2, E Grimes 10, Gregg 2, M Grimes 2.
Golden Valley 50, Delano 26
GVHS: Jackson 8, Henning 2, Dunn 8, Martinez 6, Villanueva 2, Amos 20.
Garces 58, West 45
GHS: McMurtrey 8, Irven 2, Green 15, Goolsby 10, Gorman 8, Penesa-Heiser 11.
WHS: Gray 6, K Thomas-Roberts 3, C Thomas-Roberts 1, Vaughn 19, Castorena 3, Cristobal 3, Johnson 2, Purdy 8.
Rosamond 66, South 22
RHS: Borrego 12, Marquez 14, Fetters 2, E Grimes 9, Gregg 15, Johnson 3, M Grimes 3, Martines 3, Pacheco 2, Barnom 4.
Shafter 45, East 40
SHS: Birrueta 9, Hanner 2, Santos 14, Ortiz 9, Alyssa Perez 9, Chacon 3.
EHS: Covarrubias 2, Smith 1, Mejorado 16, Patterson 21.
