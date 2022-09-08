Dayton's Tschuor speaks at CSUB as final athletic director candidate

The speeches have been given, the questions answered, and now it's time for Cal State Bakersfield's search committee to pick the Roadrunners' new athletic director.
First, though, CSUB needed to hear on Thursday from its final candidate, Dayton Senior Associate Athletics Director Adam Tschuor.
And it heard plenty. Speaking before the CSUB community on campus Thursday afternoon, Tschuor gave a granular, comprehensive presentation twice as long as his fellow finalists' outlining how he would guide CSUB beyond what he considers a "meteoric rise over the last 15 years" in Division I.
“That is a ride that someone like me looks at and says, ‘I want to be a part of that,'" Tschuor said. "'And I want to see how much further that can go.’”
Tschuor is competing with a pair of former lawyers who came up through university compliance departments for CSUB's AD job. His own athletic administration career began in ticket sales at Ball State and then Dayton. (At one point Thursday, he said, “If you put a list of 10 people in the country that specialize in that front, I would hazard a guess that I’d be on that list.”) Tschuor still oversees ticketing at Dayton, along with advertising, alumni relations and more.
Drawing on that revenue-generation background, Tschuor centered some of his discussion on CSUB's operating budget, which he said did not keep pace as the school moved conferences.
“With any move into a new conference, traditionally it comes with a dramatic shift in budget," Tschuor said. "The average WAC budget is $24 (million) to $12 million, but CSUB (was) kind of a little above average … The average Big West budget is $44 (million) to 17-and-a-half million, and CSUB is the 17-and-a-half million.”
Tschuor argued that this figure shapes competitive expectations and results for the Roadrunners' athletic programs. A team's budget needs to be in the 50th percentile to give it "a puncher's chance" of a conference title, he said.
“It is not fair to me as an administrator and as a supervisor to look at a coach and tell them that I expect them to win Big West titles," he said, "when they are funded dead last in the league."
He also argued that this is inextricably linked to the morale of CSUB athletes.
“You can’t talk student-athlete experience and mental health and well-being without addressing competitive success at the same time," he said.
Tschuor said that it's harder to fundraise for the operating budget than for something like a facility, but part of what attracts him to Bakersfield is the school's tight-knit relationship with its local community.
Tschuor also dug into CSUB's academic standing in a bit more detail, suggesting that it could reach key milestones in Academic Progress Rate and Graduation Success Rate with slight improvement. He mentioned measures that have been successful at Dayton, such as a policy preventing athletes from missing consecutive Tuesday-Thursday classes and a career preparedness program.
Tschuor's distinct presentation meant that he faced different questions at its conclusion. One attendee, for example, asked him about the feasibility of adding football at CSUB, and he responded that it's possible not to spend much on the sport — Dayton has a nonscholarship team in the Pioneer League with a budget half that of CSUB men's basketball — but that most new entrants in Division I football will be private schools due to the typical expenditures.
He praised CSUB's current "nimble" sport selection but noted that “Bakersfield is the only school in the Big West that doesn’t offer men’s golf or women’s tennis."
"I don’t like being the 'only' of anything," he said.